Now Playing in Theaters: May 4-10 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Roadside Attractions

Valérie Lemercier in Aline

new in theaters

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS: Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the magic-using Marvel hero, whose life gets a lot more complicated when he opens a doorway to alternate realities. Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong also star. Sam Raimi directed. (126 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

HIT THE ROAD: A family of four takes a mysterious road trip across Iran in this acclaimed debut from director Panah Panahi, starring Pantea Panahiha and Hasan Majuni. (93 min, NR. Savoy)

JACK LONDON'S MARTIN EDEN: Vermont filmmaker Jay Craven directed this adaptation of London's 1909 novel about a working-class young man (Andrew Richardson) determined to achieve literary fame. With Hayley Griffith. (104 min, NR. Savoy)

PETITE MAMAN: A child (Joséphine Sanz) who has just lost her grandmother forms an unusual friendship with a girl she encounters in the woods in this award-winning French drama from Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire). (72 min, PG. Roxy, Savoy)

currently playing

ALINE ★★1/2 Valérie Lemercier directed and stars in this fictionalized account of the life of Céline Dion, from her humble beginnings in Québec to international pop superstardom. With Sylvain Marcel. (126 min, PG-13. Roxy)

THE BAD GUYS ★★★ A crew of animal outlaws tries to convince the world they've reformed in this animated comedy from director Pierre Perifel, featuring Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina. (100 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE BATMAN ★★★1/2 Robert Pattinson plays yet another version of the Caped Crusader in this adventure that establishes a new Gotham City continuity, with Paul Dano as the murderous Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Matt Reeves (Let Me In) directed. (175 min, PG-13. Roxy)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who must travel the multiverse — including her own alternate lives — to save the world in a surreal adventure comedy from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man). With Stephanie Hsu. (139 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Savoy, Welden; reviewed 4/13)

FANTASTIC BEASTS: SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE ★★1/2 The Harry Potter prequel saga continues as Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) sends Newt (Eddie Redmayne) on a mission. David Yates directed. (142 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

FIREBIRD ★★1/2 Set on a Soviet air base in the 1970s, Peeter Rebane's drama explores the secret affair between a soldier and a fighter pilot. Tom Prior and Oleg Zagorodnii star. (107 min, R. Roxy)

THE GIRL AND THE SPIDER ★★★★ As two roommates prepare to separate, tensions threaten their ambiguous relationship in this festival favorite from Ramon and Silvan Zürcher (The Strange Little Cat). (98 min, NR. Savoy)

THE LOST CITY ★★★ A best-selling romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) and her cover model (Channing Tatum) get pulled into a real-life jungle adventure in this action comedy, also starring Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe. (112 min, PG-13. Capitol, Majestic, Sunset)

MEMORY ★★ Liam Neeson plays an assassin experiencing memory loss who becomes a target in this remake of The Memory of a Killer. With Monica Bellucci, Guy Pearce and Ray Stevenson. Martin Campbell directed. (114 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

MORBIUS ★★ Jared Leto plays a biochemist turned vampire in this film based on a Marvel Comics character. With Michael Keaton and Adria Arjona. Daniel Espinosa directed. (104 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Sunset)

THE NORTHMAN ★★★★ A Viking prince (Alexander Skarsgård) sets out to rescue his mother (Nicole Kidman) and avenge his father in a historical epic from Robert Eggers (The Witch). (136 min, R. Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 4/27)

PARIS, 13TH DISTRICT ★★★★ Young people's friendships and romantic lives intertwine in this drama based on the comics of Adrian Tomine and directed by Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone). With Lucie Zhang and Makita Samba. (105 min, R. Roxy)

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 ★★1/2 The villainous Dr. Robotnik returns to challenge the title character in this sequel to the animated family hit. With Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. (122 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Welden)

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT ★★★1/2 Nicolas Cage goofs on his own image in this action comedy about a cash-poor actor doing a paid appearance at a fan's party. With Tiffany Haddish. Tom Gormican directed. (107 min, R. Essex, Stowe)

older films and special screenings

DEATH ON THE NILE (Sunset)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)