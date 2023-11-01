Now Playing in Theaters: November 1-7 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Universal

The Exorcist: Believer

new in theaters

THE MARSH KING'S DAUGHTER: Born to a kidnapper and his captive, a woman (Daisy Ridley) must hunt down her father after he escapes from prison in this thriller directed by Neil Burger (Divergent). With Ben Mendelsohn and Garrett Hedlund. (108 min, R. Majestic)

WHAT HAPPENS LATER: Meg Ryan directed and cowrote this rom-com in which she stars with David Duchovny as exes who find themselves snowed in at the same airport after years apart. (105 min, R. Majestic, Star)

currently playing

AFTER DEATH ★ This faith-based documentary from Stephen Gray and Chris Radtke combs near-death experiences for information about a possible afterlife. (103 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

BARBIE ★★★★ Margot Robbie plays the Mattel toy as she experiences her first-ever existential crisis. (114 min, PG-13. Palace; reviewed 7/26)

BOTTOMS ★★★★ Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri play lovelorn high school friends who hatch a wild scheme to get close to their crushes in this comedy. (91 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 9/13)

THE CREATOR ★★★ An ex-soldier (John David Washington) finds the perfect weapon for a war between humans and artificial intelligence in this sci-fi adventure. (133 min, PG-13. Majestic)

DICKS: THE MUSICAL ★★★ In a grown-up twist on The Parent Trap, adult twins separated at birth hatch a wild scheme to reunite their parents. With Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson and Nathan Lane. Larry Charles (Borat) directed. (86 min, R. Roxy)

DUMB MONEY ★★★1/2 This comedy relates the stranger-than-fiction tale of how a grassroots online movement made GameStop the hot stock. (105 min, R. Playhouse; reviewed 10/4)

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER ★★ Ellen Burstyn returns in this sequel to the classic possession horror flick, in which two teens vanish into the woods and return disturbingly altered. David Gordon Green directed. (121 min, R. Majestic)

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S ★1/2 In this horror flick based on the video game, a guy gets more than he bargained for when he takes a night security gig at a kids' party spot. Josh Hutcherson and Mary Stuart Masterson star. (110 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

FOE ★★1/2 A stranger disrupts the lives of a young farming couple in this speculative psychological thriller based on Ian Reid's novel. Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star. Garth Davis directed. (110 min, R. Roxy)

FREELANCE ★ John Cena plays a retired special forces operator who must save a journalist (Alison Brie) from a coup in this action comedy. (109 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

A HAUNTING IN VENICE ★★★ Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. (103 min, PG-13. Palace)

JOAN BAEZ I AM A NOISE ★★★★ The singer and activist looks back at her 60-year career in a documentary directed by Miri Navasky, Maeve O'Boyle and Karen O'Connor. (113 min, NR. Savoy)

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON ★★★★1/2 Martin Scorsese's historical drama traces the 1920s murders of Osage Nation members enriched by oil deposits on their Oklahoma land. (206 min, R. Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden; reviewed 10/25)

OPPENHEIMER ★★★★★ Director Christopher Nolan tells the story of the man (Cillian Murphy) who played a key role in creating the atomic bomb. (180 min, R. Majestic; reviewed 8/2)

PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE ★★1/2 A meteor endows the titular pups with superpowers in this family animation. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Welden)

TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR ★★★★ Fans who didn't score tickets can catch this cinematic version of the pop star's concert. (168 min, NR. Thu-Sun only: Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Savoy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

AX CINEMA NIGHT: GHOST IN THE SHELL (Essex, Wed 8 only)

BEETLEJUICE (Star)

GODZILLA 2000: MILLENNIUM (Essex, Wed 1 only)

HOCUS POCUS 30TH ANNIVERSARY (Sunset)

LAKOTA NATION VS. THE UNITED STATES (Savoy, Sun only)

THE LAST WALTZ 45TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

M3GAN (Sunset)

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS 30TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

SPIRITED AWAY (Essex, Wed 1 only)

STOP MAKING SENSE (Roxy)

open theaters

The Capitol Showplace and Catamount Arts are currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

*CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

*PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

