Now Playing in Theaters: November 16-22 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Apple Tv+

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in Spirited

new in theaters

THE MENU: A culinary adventure goes awry in Mark Mylod's horror comedy about a young couple who pay for an exclusive tasting menu experience. Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes star. (106 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

SHE SAID: Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play the New York Times reporters who broke the story of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct in Maria Schrader's fact-based drama. (128 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

SPIRITED: Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds star in a musical version of A Christmas Carol. Sean Anders directed. (127 min, PG-13. Star)

Opening Wednesday, November 23:

BONES AND ALL: Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet play two down-and-out lovers on a road trip across America in the latest from Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name). Expect horror elements. (130 min, R. Essex [opens Tue])

DEVOTION: Based on the nonfiction book, this drama tells the story of the friendship between two U.S. Navy fighter pilots (Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors) during the Korean War. J.D. Dillard directed. (138 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex [opens Tue], Roxy, Star, Welden [opens Tue])

STRANGE WORLD: A family of explorers ventures onto an alien planet in this Disney family animation inspired by classic pulp magazines. With the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal and Jaboukie Young-White. Don Hall and Qui Nguyen directed. (102 min, PG. Capitol, Essex [opens Tue], Marquis, Paramount, Star, Welden [opens Tue])

currently playing

AFTERSUN ★★★★★ A woman tries to reconcile memories of a childhood vacation with her dad with what she knows about him now in Charlotte Wells' acclaimed debut feature. With Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio. (102 min, R. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 11/16)

AMSTERDAM ★★1/2 Director David O. Russell returns with a fact-inspired mystery about three friends (Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington) caught up in a politically motivated murder plot. (134 min, R. Marquis)

ARMAGEDDON TIME ★★★1/2 In 1980 New York, a young boy (Banks Repeta) confronts changing expectations in this autobiographical drama from James Gray (Ad Astra). With Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins. (115 min, R. Capitol, Majestic, Palace)

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN ★★★★1/2 The end of a long friendship between two men (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) has unintended consequences in this drama from writer-director Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). (114 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Savoy)

BLACK ADAM ★★ The villain (Dwayne Johnson) of the D.C. Comics film Shazam! gets center stage in this showcase for his anti-heroism. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (124 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Stowe, Welden [ends Mon])

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER ★★★1/2 In Marvel Comics' fictional African kingdom, the Wakandans mourn King T'Challa and protect their nation from new threats. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira star; Ryan Coogler again directed. (161 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

CALL JANE ★★★ In pre-Roe v. Wade America, a suburban housewife (Elizabeth Banks) gets involved with a network that connects women with abortion services in this drama from Phyllis Nagy. (121 min, R. Palace)

DECISION TO LEAVE ★★★★1/2 A detective (Park Hae-il) investigating a man's death becomes dangerously involved with his widow in this suspense drama for which director Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) was honored at the Cannes Film Festival. (139 min, NR. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 11/9)

HALLOWEEN ENDS ★★1/2 The final installment of David Gordon Green's "H40" trilogy bills itself as the last rampage of horror icon Michael Myers. (111 min, R. Sunset)

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE ★★1/2 A lonely kid befriends a singing crocodile in this family comedy based on the children's book. (106 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Welden [ends Tue])

ONE PIECE FILM: RED ★★★1/2 A beloved singer promises fans a live concert in this animation from Gorô Taniguchi. (115 min, PG-13. Majestic)

SMILE ★★★1/2 A doctor (Sosie Bacon) is plagued by terrifying visions in this horror debut from writer-director Parker Finn. (115 min, R. Majestic, Palace)

TAR ★★★★★ The Venice Film Festival honored Cate Blanchett for her performance as Lydia Tár, a prominent classical composer with some dark secrets, in this drama from Todd Field (Little Children). (158 min, R. Palace, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 11/2)

TICKET TO PARADISE ★★1/2 Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple who join forces to sabotage their daughter's wedding. Ol Parker directed. (104 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Stowe, Sunset, Welden [ends Tue])

TILL ★★★★ The mother (Danielle Deadwyler) of murdered teen Emmett Till fights entrenched racism to bring his killers to justice in this historical drama from Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency). (130 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace)

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS ★★★ A luxury cruise for influencers and the super-rich goes very wrong in this dark comedy from Ruben Östlund (Force Majeure), starring Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean. (147 min, R. Catamount, Roxy)

older films and special screenings

ALICE'S RESTAURANT (Catamount, Wed 16 only)

BACKCOUNTRY FILM FESTIVAL (Big Picture, Thu only)

BARBARIAN (Sunset)

THE CHOSEN SEASON 3: EPISODE 1 & 2 (Essex, Fri-Tue)

A CHRISTMAS STORY (Sunset)

ELF (Sunset)

THE GOONIES (Star)

PANIC IN THE STREETS (Catamount, Wed 23 only)

TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 60TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Wed 16 only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)