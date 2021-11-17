Now Playing in Theaters: November 17-23 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc

Finn Wolfhard in Ghostbusters: Afterlife

new in theaters

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE: A new generation of Ghostbusters emerges as two teens (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) discover their grandpa's spooky legacy. Carrie Coon, Sigourney Weaver and Bill Murray also star; Jason Reitman directed. (124 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

KING RICHARD: Will Smith plays the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams in this biopic, also starring Aujanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. Reinaldo Marcus Green (Joe Bell) directed. (138 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset)

PAPER & GLUE: French street artist JR directed this documentary about his genre-bending public art. With Ladj Ly. (94 min, NR. Savoy)

THE SOUVENIR: PART II: Writer-director Joanna Hogg's autobiographical chronicle of a film student's life in the '80s continues with the aftermath of a toxic relationship. Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne star. (107 min, R. Roxy)

opening Tuesday, November 23, or Wednesday, November 24

BELFAST: Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed this semi-autobiographical film about coming of age in the turbulent Northern Ireland of the 1960s. With Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe and Judi Dench. (98 min, PG-13. Essex, Roxy, Savoy)

ENCANTO: A young girl living in a charmed Colombian enclave sets out to discover her own magical powers in the latest Disney animation, cowritten by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz and John Leguizamo. (99 min, PG. Essex, Star, more theaters to come)

HOUSE OF GUCCI: Lady Gaga plays a newcomer to the storied fashion family in this biographical crime drama from director Ridley Scott, also starring Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek. (157 min, R. Essex, Roxy, Star, more theaters to come)

JULIA: Directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West (RBG) tell the story of Julia Child in this documentary. (95 min, PG-13. Savoy)

now playing

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG ★★★ The children's books about a beloved giant pet come to the screen in a semi-live-action adventure starring Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall and John Cleese. Walt Becker directed. (97 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Sunset, Welden)

DUNE ★★★1/2 Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) takes on the first half of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel about space colonization, political intrigue, drugs and mysticism. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac star. (155 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse, Roxy, Sunset; reviewed 10/27)

ETERNALS ★★1/2 The latest Marvel adventure introduces a new group of heroes who are literally gods, played by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Najiani and others. Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) directed. (157 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE FRENCH DISPATCH ★★★1/2 Wes Anderson's latest, presented as an anthology of stories from a fictional magazine, is a love letter to the vintage New Yorker. With Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand and Bill Murray. (108 min, R. Big Picture, Capitol, Majestic, Roxy, Savoy)

NO TIME TO DIE ★★★1/2 James Bond returns from retirement to tackle a villain (Rami Malek) who targets people's DNA in Daniel Craig's swan song as the superspy. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed. (163 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic)

RON'S GONE WRONG ★★★1/2 In this animated family comedy, a middle schooler gets a robot friend (voice of Zach Galifianakis) whose malfunctions complicate his life. Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine directed. (106 min, PG. Essex)

SPENCER ★★★★ Pablo Larraín (Jackie) does his arty-biopic magic on Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart), depicting her decision to leave Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) over a family holiday. (111 min, R. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 11/10)

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE ★★1/2 Tom Hardy returns as the Marvel super-antihero in a new adventure. Andy Serkis directed. (90 min, PG-13. Majestic, Sunset)

older films and special screenings

THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES (Savoy, Sat only)

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE (Sunset)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (Sunset)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)