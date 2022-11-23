Now Playing in Theaters: November 23-29 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet in Bones and All

new in theaters

BHEDIYA: A young man transforms into a werewolf in this Hindi-language horror comedy from Amar Kaushik. Varun Dhawan stars. (156 min, NR. Majestic)

BONES AND ALL: Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet play two down-and-out lovers on a road trip across America in the latest from Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name). Expect horror elements. (130 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

DEVOTION: Based on the nonfiction book, this drama tells the story of the friendship between two U.S. Navy fighter pilots (Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors) during the Korean War. J.D. Dillard directed. (138 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Welden)

GOOD NIGHT OPPY: This documentary from Ryan White ("The Keepers") tells the story of how NASA's Mars Rover Opportunity roamed the planet for nearly 15 years, defying expectations. Angela Bassett narrates. (105 min, PG. Savoy)

STRANGE WORLD: A family of explorers ventures onto an alien planet in this Disney family animation inspired by classic pulp magazines. With the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal and Jaboukie Young-White. Don Hall and Qui Nguyen directed. (102 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Welden)

currently playing

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN ★★★★1/2 The end of a long friendship between two men (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) has unintended consequences in this drama from writer-director Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). (114 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

BLACK ADAM ★★ The villain (Dwayne Johnson) of the D.C. Comics film Shazam! gets center stage in this showcase for his anti-heroism. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (124 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER ★★★1/2 In Marvel Comics' fictional African kingdom, the Wakandans mourn King T'Challa and protect their nation from new threats. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira star; Ryan Coogler again directed. (161 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

DECISION TO LEAVE ★★★★1/2 A detective (Park Hae-il) investigating a man's death becomes dangerously involved with his widow in this suspense drama for which director Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) was honored at the Cannes Film Festival. (139 min, NR. Savoy; reviewed 11/9)

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE ★★1/2 A lonely kid befriends a singing crocodile in this family comedy based on the children's book. (106 min, PG. Bijou)

THE MENU ★★★1/2 A culinary adventure goes awry in Mark Mylod's horror comedy about a young couple who pay for an exclusive tasting menu experience. Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes star. (106 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

SHE SAID ★★★1/2 Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play the New York Times reporters who broke the story of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct in Maria Schrader's fact-based drama. (128 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

SPIRITED ★★★ Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds star in a musical version of A Christmas Carol. Sean Anders directed. (127 min, PG-13. Star)

TAR ★★★★★ The Venice Film Festival honored Cate Blanchett for her performance as Lydia Tár, a prominent classical composer with some dark secrets, in this drama from Todd Field (Little Children). (158 min, R. Catamount; reviewed 11/2)

TICKET TO PARADISE ★★1/2 Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple who join forces to sabotage their daughter's wedding. Ol Parker directed. (104 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Stowe)

TILL ★★★★ The mother (Danielle Deadwyler) of murdered teen Emmett Till fights entrenched racism to bring his killers to justice in this historical drama from Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency). (130 min, PG-13. Savoy, Stowe)

older films and special screenings

MINARI (Catamount, Wed 30 only)

PANIC IN THE STREETS (Catamount, Wed 23 only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)