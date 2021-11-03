Now Playing in Theaters: November 3-9 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Searchlight Pictures/Twentieth Century Fox

The French Dispatch

new in theaters

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG: The children's books about a beloved giant pet come to the screen in a semi-live-action adventure starring Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall and John Cleese. Walt Becker (Old Dogs) directed. (97 min, PG. Starts Tuesday, November 9, at Essex, Star.)

ETERNALS: The latest Marvel adventure introduces a new group of heroes who are literally gods, played by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Najiani and others. Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) directed. (157 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Sunset, Welden)

THE FRENCH DISPATCH: Wes Anderson's latest, presented as an anthology of stories from a fictional magazine, is a love letter to the vintage New Yorker. With Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand and, of course, Bill Murray. (108 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Playhouse, Savoy)

SPENCER: Pablo Larraín (Jackie) does his arty-biopic magic on Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart), depicting her decision to leave Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) over a family holiday. (111 min, R. Savoy)

now playing

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 ★★ Everyone's favorite spooky family returns in the sequel to the 2019 animated comedy. With the voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron. (93 min, PG. Capitol)

ANTLERS ★★★ Scott Cooper (Hostiles) directed this horror drama in which a teacher (Keri Russell) suspects her student may be connected to a creature haunting their small town. With Jesse Plemons and Jeremy T. Thomas. (99 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Star [ends Mon])

DUNE ★★★1/2 Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) takes on the first half of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel about space colonization, political intrigue, drugs and mysticism. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac star. (155 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 10/27)

HALLOWEEN KILLS ★★ In the sequel to the 2018 Halloween reboot, a vigilante mob tries to put an end to Michael Myers' reign of terror. With Jamie Lee Curtis. David Gordon Green directed. (105 min, R. Bijou, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES ★★★1/2 This documentary from Jörg Adolph and Jan Haft explores the thesis of Peter Wohlleben's book of the same name: that trees communicate with one another. (101 min, PG. Savoy)

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO ★★★1/2 A newcomer to London (Thomasin McKenzie) has thrilling and then increasingly disturbing visions of the life of a 1960s glamour girl (Anya Taylor-Joy) in this psychological thriller from Edgar Wright (Baby Driver). (116 min, R. Capitol, Essex [ends Mon], Majestic, Roxy, Sunset)

MY HERO ACADEMIA: WORLD HEROES' MISSION ★★1/2 In the third animated film based on the My Hero Academia manga series, superheroes in training must foil a terrorist plot. (101 min, PG-13. Essex [dubbed and subtitled])

NO TIME TO DIE ★★★1/2 James Bond returns from retirement to tackle a villain (Rami Malek) who targets people's DNA in Daniel Craig's swan song as the super-spy. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed. (163 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe, Welden)

RON'S GONE WRONG ★★★1/2 In this animated family comedy, a middle schooler gets a robot friend (voice of Zach Galifianakis) whose malfunctions complicate his life. Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine directed. (106 min, PG. Bijou, Essex [ends Mon], Majestic, Star [ends Mon])

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND ★★★★1/2 Todd Haynes (I'm Not There) directed this documentary about the avant-garde rock band with the cooperation of its surviving members. (120 min, R. Savoy)

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE ★★1/2 Tom Hardy returns as the Marvel super-antihero in a new adventure. (90 min, PG-13. Capitol, Majestic, Roxy, Sunset)

older films and special screenings

ELF (Sunset)

NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION (Sunset)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (Sunset)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)