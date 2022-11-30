Now Playing in Theaters:November 30-December 6 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Prime Video

Good Night Oppy

new in theaters

UTAMA: A Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival went to Alejandro Loayza Grisi's drama about an elderly Quechua pair fighting to survive a drought in the Bolivian highlands. José Calcina and Luisa Quispe star. (87 min, NR. Savoy)

VIOLENT NIGHT: Santa Claus (David Harbour) steps in to save a rich family from a gang of mercenaries in this holiday action comedy from Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow). With John Leguizamo and Beverly D'Angelo. (101 min, R. Essex, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Welden)

currently playing

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN ★★★★1/2 The end of a long friendship between two men (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) has unintended consequences in this drama from writer-director Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). (114 min, R. Playhouse, Roxy, Savoy)

BHEDIYA: A young man transforms into a werewolf in this Hindi-language horror comedy from Amar Kaushik. Varun Dhawan stars. (156 min, NR. Majestic)

BLACK ADAM ★★ The villain (Dwayne Johnson) of the D.C. Comics film Shazam! gets center stage in this showcase for his antiheroism. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (124 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER ★★★1/2 In Marvel Comics' fictional African kingdom, the Wakandans mourn King T'Challa and protect their nation from new threats. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira star; Ryan Coogler again directed. (161 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

BONES AND ALL ★★★1/2 Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet play two cannibal lovers on a road trip in the latest from Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name). (130 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy; reviewed 11/30)

DECISION TO LEAVE ★★★★1/2 A detective (Park Hae-il) investigating a man's death becomes dangerously involved with his widow in this suspense drama for which director Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) was honored at the Cannes Film Festival. (139 min, NR. Savoy; reviewed 11/9)

DEVOTION ★★★1/2 This fact-based drama tells the story of the friendship between two U.S. Navy fighter pilots (Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors) during the Korean War. J.D. Dillard directed. (138 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe)

GOOD NIGHT OPPY ★★★1/2 This documentary from Ryan White ("The Keepers") tells the story of how NASA's Mars Rover Opportunity roamed the planet for nearly 15 years, defying expectations. Angela Bassett narrates. (105 min, PG. Savoy)

THE MENU ★★★1/2 A culinary adventure goes awry in Mark Mylod's horror comedy about a young couple who pay for an exclusive tasting menu experience. Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes star. (106 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

SHE SAID ★★★1/2 Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play the New York Times reporters who broke the story of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct in Maria Schrader's fact-based drama. (128 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

STRANGE WORLD ★★★1/2 A family of explorers ventures into an alien landscape in this Disney family animation. With the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal and Jaboukie Young-White. Don Hall and Qui Nguyen directed. (102 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

TAR ★★★★★ The Venice International Film Festival honored Cate Blanchett for her performance as Lydia Tár, a prominent classical composer with some dark secrets, in this drama from Todd Field (Little Children). (158 min, R. Catamount; reviewed 11/2)

TICKET TO PARADISE ★★1/2 Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple who join forces to sabotage their daughter's wedding. Ol Parker directed. (104 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace)

TILL ★★★★ The mother (Danielle Deadwyler) of murdered teen Emmett Till fights entrenched racism to bring his killers to justice in this historical drama from Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency). (130 min, PG-13. Savoy)

older films and special screenings

THE DARK CRYSTAL 40TH ANNIVERSARY RE-RELEASE (Essex, Sun only)

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME (Essex, Tue only)

JOHNNY CASH: THE REDEMPTION OF AN AMERICAN ICON (Essex, Mon only)

MINARI (Catamount, Wed 30 only)

WHERE IS THE FRIEND'S HOUSE? (Catamount, Wed 7 only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)