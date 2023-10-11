Now Playing in Theaters: October 11-17 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Universal

new in theaters

TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR: Fans who didn't score tickets can catch this cinematic version of the pop star's concert, filmed at three August shows and directed by Sam Wrench. (168 min, NR. Fri-Sun only: Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Savoy, Star, Stowe, Sunset)

currently playing

BARBIE ★★★★ Margot Robbie plays the Mattel toy as she experiences her first-ever existential crisis. (114 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace; reviewed 7/26)

BLUE BEETLE ★★★ An alien scarab transforms a teenager (Xolo Maridueña) into a superhero in this action adventure. (127 min, PG-13. Majestic)

BOTTOMS ★★★★ Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri play lovelorn high school friends who hatch a wild scheme to get close to their crushes in this comedy. (91 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 9/13)

THE CREATOR ★★★ An ex-soldier (John David Washington) finds the perfect weapon for a war between humans and artificial intelligence in this sci-fi adventure. (133 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Welden)

DUMB MONEY ★★★1/2 This comedy relates the stranger-than-fiction tale of how a grassroots online movement made GameStop the hot stock. (105 min, R. Big Picture, Essex [Mon only], Majestic, Palace, Roxy; reviewed 10/4)

THE EQUALIZER 3 ★★★ Denzel Washington is back as the former government assassin in Antoine Fuqua's action thriller. (109 min, R. Big Picture)

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER ★★ Ellen Burstyn returns in this sequel to the classic possession horror flick, in which two teens vanish into the woods and return disturbingly altered. David Gordon Green directed. (121 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

EXPEND4BLES ★1/2 In the fourth installment of the ensemble action series, Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and 50 Cent battle terrorists once again. (103 min, R. Majestic, Palace)

A HAUNTING IN VENICE ★★★ Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. (103 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 ★★ Nia Vardalos and John Corbett return as a couple bringing their grown daughter to Greece. (91 min, PG-13. Palace)

THE NUN II ★★1/2 Taissa Farmiga is back as a plucky nun chasing down a veil-wearing demon in this belated horror sequel. (110 min, R. Majestic)

OPPENHEIMER ★★★★★ Director Christopher Nolan tells the story of the man (Cillian Murphy) who played a key role in creating the atomic bomb. (180 min, R. Majestic; reviewed 8/2)

PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE ★★1/2 A meteor endows the titular pups with superpowers in this family animation. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Welden)

SAW X ★★★ Terminally ill Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) decides to slaughter some medical scammers in the long-running horror franchise. (118 min, R. Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

older films and special screenings

ANXIOUS NATION (Savoy, Wed only)

HAUNTED MANSION (Sunset)

HOCUS POCUS 30TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

THE HUNGER GAMES (Essex, Sun only)

THE SHINING (Star, Mon-Wed only)

SOUND OF FREEDOM (Star, Mon-Wed only)

STOP MAKING SENSE (Essex, Playhouse, Roxy, Savoy [Tue only])

THE STORY OF ANNETTE ZELMAN (Savoy, Thu only)

TALK TO ME (Sunset)

open theaters

The Capitol Showplace and Catamount Arts are currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

*CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

*PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.