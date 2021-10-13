Now Playing in Theaters: October 13-19 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Universal

Halloween Kills

new in theaters

HALLOWEEN KILLS: In the sequel to the 2018 Halloween reboot, a vigilante mob tries to put an end to Michael Myers' reign of terror. Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer star; David Gordon Green directed. (105 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

THE LAST DUEL: Two noblemen face off after one assaults the other's wife in Ridley Scott's historical drama set in medieval France, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. (152 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Roxy)

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND: Todd Haynes (I'm Not There) directed this documentary about the avant-garde rock band with the cooperation of its surviving members. (120 min, R. Savoy)

now playing

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 ★★ Everyone's favorite spooky family returns in the sequel to the 2019 animated comedy. With the voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron. (93 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Sunset)

THE ALPINIST ★★★1/2 Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen's documentary profiles solo mountain climber Marc-André Leclerc. (92 min, PG-13. Savoy)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN ★★ A lonely high schooler (Ben Platt) finds love and fame through an act of deception in the adaptation of the Tony-winning stage musical, directed by Stephen Chbosky. (137 min, PG-13. Majestic)

DON'T BREATHE 2 ★★1/2 A resourceful blind man (Stephen Lang) with a dark side must defend himself and the kid he's raised from a home invasion in this horror sequel. Rodo Sayagues directed. (98 min, R. Sunset)

FREE GUY ★★★ In this action comedy, a mild-mannered bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) learns that he's actually just an AI in a violent video game. Shawn Levy directed. (115 min, PG-13. Majestic)

THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES ★★★1/2 This documentary from Jörg Adolph and Jan Haft explores the thesis of Peter Wohlleben's book of the same name: that trees communicate with one another. (101 min, PG. Savoy)

I'M YOUR MAN ★★★★ A scientist (Maren Eggert) participates in an experiment where she must live with an android (Dan Stevens) programmed to be her perfect partner in this indie comedy from director Maria Schrader. (105 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

LAMB ★★★1/2 The discovery of a mysterious newborn proves a curse to a childless couple in this acclaimed indie horror drama from Iceland, starring Noomi Rapace. Valdimar Jóhannsson directed. (106 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK ★★★ This prequel to "The Sopranos" chronicles the formative years of mafia boss Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini). Alan Taylor directed. (120 min, R. Majestic)

NO TIME TO DIE ★★★1/2 James Bond returns from retirement to tackle a villain (Rami Malek) who targets people's DNA in Daniel Craig's swan song as the superspy. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed. (163 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS ★★★1/2 A martial arts master (Simu Liu) must confront his own dark origins in the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Destin Daniel Cretton directed. (132 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic)

TITANE ★★★1/2 Winner of the Palme d'Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, this body horror drama from Julia Ducournau (Raw) tells the story of a young woman (Agathe Rousselle) who has carnal (metal?) relations with a car. (108 min, R. Roxy)

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE ★★1/2 Tom Hardy returns as the Marvel super-antihero in a new adventure. Andy Serkis directed. (90 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

BEETLEJUICE (Sunset)

CANDYMAN (Sunset)

RAD 35TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Thu only)

TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS 35TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

VERMONT INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (Savoy; see savoytheater.com or vtiff.org for schedule)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)