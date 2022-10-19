Now Playing in Theaters: October 19-25 

new in theaters

Nick Castle and Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Ends

BLACK ADAM: Endowed with all the powers of the Egyptian gods, the villain (Dwayne Johnson) of the D.C. Comics film Shazam! gets center stage in this showcase for his anti-heroism. With Sarah Shahi and Viola Davis. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (124 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Star, Sunset, Welden)

MY POLICEMAN: Michael Grandage's literary adaptation follows the repercussions of a secret over decades, as a cop who is married to a woman reconnects with his male lover. With Harry Styles, Linus Roache and Emma Corrin. (113 min, R. Savoy)

TICKET TO PARADISE: In this rom-com, Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple so convinced their daughter's wedding is a bad idea that they join forces to sabotage it. Ol Parker directed. (104 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Star)

currently playing

AMSTERDAM ★★1/2 Director David O. Russell returns with a fact-inspired mystery about three friends (Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington) caught up in a politically motivated murder plot in the 1930s. (134 min, R. Big Picture, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe)

BARBARIAN ★★★★ An accidental double booking turns out to be the least of an Airbnb guest's problems in this horror thriller from Zach Cregger. Georgina Campbell and Bill Skårsgard star. (102 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

BROS ★★★★ A museum curator finds love in this gay rom-com from Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors), starring Luke Marfarlane and Billy Eichner. (115 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS ★★★ Krypto the Super-Dog assembles a band of crime-fighting critters in this animated adventure. (106 min, PG. Majestic)

DON'T WORRY DARLING ★★1/2 A 1950s homemaker (Florence Pugh) begins to suspect there's something wrong with her utopian lifestyle in this thriller from Olivia Wilde. (122 min, R. Bijou, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Sunset)

GOD'S CREATURES ★★★1/2 A mother's lie to protect her son divides the residents of an Irish fishing village in this psychological drama starring Emily Watson. (100 min, R. Savoy)

THE GOOD HOUSE ★★★ Sigourney Weaver plays a real estate agent struggling with alcohol addiction in this comedy-drama, also starring Kevin Kline. (114 min, R. Majestic, Palace, Savoy)

HALLOWEEN ENDS ★★1/2 The final installment of David Gordon Green's "H40" trilogy bills itself as the last rampage of horror icon Michael Myers. (111 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

A LOVE SONG ★★★★ Two former lovers (Dale Dickey and Wes Studi) reunite in a desolate desert campground in the debut feature from Max Walker-Silverman. (81 min, PG. Big Picture)

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE ★★1/2 A lonely kid befriends a singing crocodile in this family comedy based on the children's book. (106 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Playhouse, Star, Stowe, Welden)

MOONAGE DAYDREAM ★★★★ This documentary from Brett Morgen (The Kid Stays in the Picture) traces the career of David Bowie with cooperation from his estate. (135 min, PG-13. Majestic, Roxy, Savoy)

PEARL ★★★★★ In 1918, a young woman (Mia Goth) dreams of escaping her isolated farmstead in this horror prequel to last year's X. (102 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 9/21)

SEE HOW THEY RUN ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and Ruth Wilson star in this murder mystery set in the 1950s among London theater folk. (98 min, PG-13. Palace, Savoy)

SMILE ★★★1/2 A doctor (Sosie Bacon) is plagued by terrifying visions in this horror debut from writer-director Parker Finn. (115 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Sunset, Welden)

STARS AT NOON ★★★ A businessman and a journalist (Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley) fall in love while navigating the dangers of 1984 Nicaragua in this drama from Claire Denis. (135 min, R. Savoy)

THE STORIED LIFE OF A.J. FIKRY: A grieving bookstore owner (Kunal Nayyar) gets an unexpected second chance in this comedy-drama, also starring Christina Hendricks. (105 min, PG-13. Roxy)

THE WOMAN KING ★★★★ Viola Davis plays the general of an all-female protective force in this action epic set in 1823. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed. (135 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace)

older films and special screenings

BEETLEJUICE (Sunset)

BRAM STOKER'S DRACULA 30TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

GREMLINS (Sunset)

METROPOLITAN OPERA: MEDEA (Essex, Sat only)

NORTHWEST NIGHTMARES FILM FESTIVAL (Welden, Mon only)

ROLAND AND MARY: A WINTER OF TOWING IN THE NORTHEAST KINGDOM (Savoy, Fri only)

SALMON OF THE CLYDE RIVER (Big Picture, Thu only)

TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS: IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT 55TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Wed 19 only)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ (Palace)

VCFA GUEST AND FACULTY SCREENINGS (Savoy)

