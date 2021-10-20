Now Playing in Theaters: October 20-26 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Warner Bros. Pictures And Legendary Pictures

Sharon Duncan-Brewster in Dune

new in theaters

DUNE: Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) takes on the first half of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel about space colonization, political intrigue, drugs and mysticism. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac star. (155 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Essex, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Savoy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN: A biopic of a Victorian guy who painted anthropomorphic cats? Played by Benedict Cumberbatch? Why not? Aimee Lee Wood and Claire Foy also star; Will Sharpe directed. (111 min, PG-13. Savoy)

RON'S GONE WRONG: In this animated family comedy, a middle schooler gets a robot friend (voice of Zach Galifianakis) to help him fit in — but his new pal's malfunctions complicate his life. Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine directed. (106 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Star, Sunset, Welden)

now playing

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 ★★ Everyone's favorite spooky family returns in the sequel to the 2019 animated comedy. With the voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron. (93 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

THE ALPINIST ★★★1/2 Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen's documentary profiles solo mountain climber Marc-André Leclerc. (92 min, PG-13. Savoy)

HALLOWEEN KILLS ★★ In the sequel to the 2018 Halloween reboot, a vigilante mob tries to put an end to Michael Myers' reign of terror. With Jamie Lee Curtis. David Gordon Green directed. (105 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES ★★★1/2 This documentary from Jörg Adolph and Jan Haft explores the thesis of Peter Wohlleben's book of the same name: that trees communicate with one another. (101 min, PG. Savoy)

I'M YOUR MAN ★★★★ A scientist (Maren Eggert) participates in an experiment where she must live with a robot (Dan Stevens) programmed to be her perfect partner in this indie comedy from director Maria Schrader. (105 min, R. Savoy)

LAMB ★★★1/2 The discovery of a mysterious newborn proves a curse to a childless couple in this acclaimed indie horror drama from Iceland, starring Noomi Rapace. Valdimar Jóhannsson directed. (106 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

THE LAST DUEL ★★★1/2 Two noblemen face off after one assaults the other's wife in Ridley Scott's historical drama set in medieval France, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. (152 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

NO TIME TO DIE ★★★1/2 James Bond returns from retirement to tackle a villain (Rami Malek) who targets people's DNA in Daniel Craig's swan song as the super-spy. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed. (163 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS ★★★1/2 A martial arts master (Simu Liu) must confront his own dark origins in the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Destin Daniel Cretton directed. (132 min, PG-13. Majestic)

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND ★★★★1/2 Todd Haynes (I'm Not There) directed this documentary about the avant-garde rock band with the cooperation of its surviving members. (120 min, R. Savoy)

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE ★★1/2 Tom Hardy returns as the Marvel super-antihero in a new adventure. Andy Serkis directed. (90 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Sunset)

older films and special screenings

BEETLEJUICE (Sunset)

CANDYMAN (Sunset)

NORTHWEST NIGHTMARES FILM FESTIVAL (Welden, Mon only)

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (Roxy, Fri & Sat only)

STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2021: HOWL'S MOVING CASTLE (Essex, Sun only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)