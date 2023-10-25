Now Playing in Theaters: October 25-31 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Orion Pictures

Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott in Bottoms

new in theaters

AFTER DEATH: This faith-based documentary from Stephen Gray and Chris Radtke combs near-death experiences for information about a possible afterlife. (103 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S: In this horror flick based on the video game, a guy gets more than he bargained for when he takes a night security gig at kids' party spot Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Josh Hutcherson and Mary Stuart Masterson star; Emma Tammi (The Wind) directed. (110 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Star, Sunset)

FREELANCE: John Cena plays a retired special forces operator who must save a journalist (Alison Brie) from a coup in this action comedy from Pierre Morel (District 13). (109 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

INSPECTOR SUN: A spider detective must solve a new case in this family animation directed by Julio Soto Gurpide. (88 min, PG. Star)

JOAN BAEZ I AM A NOISE: The singer and activist looks back at her 60-year career in a documentary directed by Miri Navasky, Maeve O'Boyle and Karen O'Connor. (113 min, NR. Savoy)

currently playing

BARBIE ★★★★ Margot Robbie plays the Mattel toy as she experiences her first-ever existential crisis. (114 min, PG-13. Palace; reviewed 7/26)

BOTTOMS ★★★★ Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri play lovelorn high school friends who hatch a wild scheme to get close to their crushes in this comedy. (91 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 9/13)

THE CANTERVILLE GHOST: An American family contends with a ghost in their new British country manor in this animated comedy with the voices of Toby Jones and Freddie Highmore. (89 min, PG. Palace, Star)

THE CREATOR ★★★ An ex-soldier (John David Washington) finds the perfect weapon for a war between humans and artificial intelligence in this sci-fi adventure. (133 min, PG-13. Majestic, Roxy)

DUMB MONEY ★★★1/2 This comedy relates the stranger-than-fiction tale of how a grassroots online movement made GameStop the hot stock. (105 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 10/4)

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER ★★ Ellen Burstyn returns in this sequel to the classic possession horror flick, in which two teens vanish into the woods and return disturbingly altered. David Gordon Green directed. (121 min, R. Majestic, Roxy)

A HAUNTING IN VENICE ★★★ Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. (103 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace)

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON ★★★★1/2 Martin Scorsese's historical drama traces the 1920s murders of Osage Nation members enriched by oil deposits on their Oklahoma land. Leonardo di Caprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone star. (206 min, R. Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden; reviewed 10/25)

OPPENHEIMER ★★★★★ Director Christopher Nolan tells the story of the man (Cillian Murphy) who played a key role in creating the atomic bomb. (180 min, R. Majestic; reviewed 8/2)

PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE ★★1/2 A meteor endows the titular pups with superpowers in this family animation. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Welden)

SAW X ★★★ Terminally ill Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) decides to slaughter some medical scammers in the long-running horror franchise. (118 min, R. Majestic)

TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR ★★★★ Fans who didn't score tickets can catch this cinematic version of the pop star's concert, filmed at three August shows and directed by Sam Wrench. (168 min, NR. Thu-Sun & Tue only: Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Savoy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

BACK TO THE FUTURE DAY (Essex, Wed 25 only)

BEETLEJUICE (Star)

GODZILLA 2000: MILLENNIUM (Essex, Wed 1 only)

HOCUS POCUS 30TH ANNIVERSARY (Majestic, Roxy, Sunset, Welden)

KEYS BAGS NAMES WORDS (Savoy, Sat only)

M3GAN (Sunset)

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS 30TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Sunset)

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (Roxy, Fri & Sat only; Savoy, Fri only)

SPIRITED AWAY (Essex, Sat-Mon & Wed 1 only)

STOP MAKING SENSE (Roxy)

WHAT'S HIS NAME: A PHANTOM THEATER EVENT (Big Picture, Fri only)

open theaters

The Capitol Showplace and Catamount Arts are currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

*CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

*PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.