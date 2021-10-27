Now Playing in Theaters: October 27-November 2 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Kimberley French/20th Century Studios

Thomasin McKenzie in Last Night in Soho

new in theaters

ANTLERS: Scott Cooper (Hostiles) directed this horror drama in which a teacher (Keri Russell) suspects her student may be connected to a creature haunting their small town. With Jesse Plemons and Jeremy T. Thomas. (99 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Star)

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO: A newcomer to London (Thomasin McKenzie) has thrilling and then increasingly disturbing visions of the life of a 1960s glamour girl (Anya Taylor-Joy) in this psychological thriller from Edgar Wright (Baby Driver). (116 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

MY HERO ACADEMIA: WORLD HEROES' MISSION: In the third animated film based on the My Hero Academia manga series, superheroes in training must foil a terrorist plot. (101 min, PG-13. Essex [dubbed and subtitled])

now playing

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 ★★ Everyone's favorite spooky family returns in the sequel to the 2019 animated comedy. With the voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron. (93 min, PG. Capitol, Essex)

DUNE ★★★1/2 Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) takes on the first half of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel about space colonization, political intrigue, drugs and mysticism. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac star. (155 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Savoy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 10/27)

THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN ★★★ A biopic of a Victorian guy who painted anthropomorphic cats? Played by Benedict Cumberbatch? Why not? Aimee Lee Wood and Claire Foy also star; Will Sharpe directed. (111 min, PG-13. Savoy)

HALLOWEEN KILLS ★★ In the sequel to the 2018 Halloween reboot, a vigilante mob tries to put an end to Michael Myers' reign of terror. With Jamie Lee Curtis. (105 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES ★★★1/2 This documentary from Jörg Adolph and Jan Haft explores the thesis of Peter Wohlleben's book of the same name: that trees communicate with one another. (101 min, PG. Savoy)

LAMB ★★★1/2 The discovery of a mysterious newborn proves a curse to a childless couple in this acclaimed indie horror drama from Iceland, starring Noomi Rapace. Valdimar Jóhannsson directed. (106 min, R. Roxy)

THE LAST DUEL ★★★1/2 Two noblemen face off after one assaults the other's wife in Ridley Scott's historical drama set in medieval France, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. (152 min, R. Roxy)

NO TIME TO DIE ★★★1/2 James Bond returns from retirement to tackle a villain (Rami Malek) who targets people's DNA in Daniel Craig's swan song as the superspy. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed. (163 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

RON'S GONE WRONG ★★★1/2 In this animated family comedy, a middle schooler gets a robot friend (voice of Zach Galifianakis) whose malfunctions complicate his life. Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine directed. (106 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Sunset, Welden)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS ★★★1/2 A martial arts master (Simu Liu) must confront his own dark origins in the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Destin Daniel Cretton directed. (132 min, PG-13. Majestic)

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND ★★★★1/2 Todd Haynes (I'm Not There) directed this documentary about the avant-garde rock band with the cooperation of its surviving members. (120 min, R. Savoy)

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE ★★1/2 Tom Hardy returns as the Marvel super-antihero in a new adventure. Andy Serkis directed. (90 min, PG-13. Capitol, Majestic, Roxy, Sunset)

older films and special screenings

FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980) (Sunset)

HALLOWEEN (1978) (Savoy)

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET (1984) (Sunset)

POSSESSION (1981) (Savoy)

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (Roxy, Fri & Sat only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)