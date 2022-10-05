Now Playing in Theaters: October 5-11 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Warner Bros. Pictures

new in theaters

AMSTERDAM: Director David O. Russell returns with a fact-inspired mystery about three friends (Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington) caught up in a politically motivated murder plot in the 1930s. (134 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star)

GOD'S CREATURES: A mother's lie to protect her son divides the residents of an Irish fishing village in this psychological drama starring Emily Watson, directed by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer. (100 min, R. Savoy)

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE: New to New York City, a lonely kid befriends a singing crocodile in this family comedy based on the children's book, starring Constance Wu and Javier Bardem. Josh Gordon and Will Speck directed. (106 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Sunset, Welden)

RIOTSVILLE, U.S.A.: Sierra Pettengill's documentary about police militarization takes us to a fake town that the U.S. military built in the 1960s to train officers for civil unrest. (91 min, NR. Savoy)

THE STORIED LIFE OF A.J. FIKRY: A grieving bookstore owner (Kunal Nayyar) gets an unexpected second chance in this comedy-drama from Hans Canosa, also starring Christina Hendricks. (105 min, PG-13. Capitol)

currently playing

BARBARIAN ★★★★ An accidental double booking turns out to be the least of an Airbnb guest's problems in this horror thriller from Zach Cregger. Georgina Campbell and Bill Skårsgard star. (102 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

THE BIRTH OF INNOCENCE: About a decade ago, Vermont storyteller and director Malcolm D. Parker was convicted of defrauding investors in his new age documentary. At long last, the finished film hits local screens. (74 min, NR. Bijou)

BROS ★★★★ A museum curator finds love in this gay rom-com from Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors), starring Luke Marfarlane and Billy Eichner. (115 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Roxy, Sunset, Welden)

BULLET TRAIN ★★1/2 In this action flick, a bullet train leaves Tokyo carrying five assassins. With Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. (126 min, R. Palace)

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS ★★★ Krypto the Super-Dog assembles a band of crime-fighting critters in this animated adventure. (106 min, PG. Majestic, Palace)

DON'T WORRY DARLING ★★1/2 A 1950s homemaker (Florence Pugh) begins to suspect there's something wrong with her utopian lifestyle in this thriller from director Olivia Wilde. (122 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Stowe)

THE GOOD HOUSE ★★★ Sigourney Weaver plays a real estate agent reuniting with an old flame in this comedy-drama, also starring Kevin Kline. (114 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Savoy)

MOONAGE DAYDREAM ★★★★ This documentary from Brett Morgen (The Kid Stays in the Picture) traces the career of David Bowie with cooperation from his estate. (135 min, PG-13. Playhouse, Roxy, Savoy)

PEARL ★★★★★ In 1918, a young woman (Mia Goth) dreams of escaping her isolated farmstead in this horror prequel to last year's X. (102 min, R. Palace, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset; reviewed 9/21)

PONNIYIN SELVAN: PART ONE: This epic adventure based on a novel follows South Indian court intrigue in the 10th century. (167 min, NR. Majestic: showings in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi)

SEE HOW THEY RUN ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and Ruth Wilson star in this murder mystery set in the 1950s among London theater folk. (98 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Savoy)

SMILE ★★★1/2 A doctor (Sosie Bacon) is plagued by terrifying visions in this horror debut from writer-director Parker Finn. (115 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

THE TERRITORY ★★★★ An indigenous leader organizes against Brazilian farmers who have appropriated a protected part of the Amazon rainforest in Alex Pritz's documentary. (85 min, PG. Savoy)

THE WOMAN KING ★★★★ Viola Davis plays the general of an all-female protective force in this action epic set in 1823. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed. (135 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Majestic, Palace)

older films and special screenings

AVATAR (2009, 3D) (Essex, Majestic, Star)

BEETLEJUICE (Sunset)

GREMLINS (Sunset)

JACK LONDON'S MARTIN EDEN (Playhouse)

MAGIC HOUR (TETON GRAVITY RESEARCH) (Sunset, Thu only)

SCREAM 2 — 25TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun & Mon only)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ (Majestic, Palace, Stowe)

TREMORS (Sunset)

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING ★★1/2 (Palace, Sunset; reviewed 7/20)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)