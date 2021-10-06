Now Playing in Theaters: October 6-12 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of MGM

Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas in No Time To Die

new in theaters

I'M YOUR MAN: A scientist (Maren Eggert) participates in an experiment where she must live with an android (Dan Stevens) programmed to be her perfect partner in this indie comedy from director Maria Schrader. (105 min, R. Savoy)

LAMB: The discovery of a mysterious newborn proves a curse to a childless couple in this acclaimed indie horror drama from Iceland, starring Noomi Rapace. Valdimar Jóhannsson directed. (106 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

NO TIME TO DIE: James Bond returns from retirement to tackle a villain (Rami Malek) who targets people's DNA in Daniel Craig's swan song as the superspy. With Ana de Armas and Léa Seydoux. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed. (163 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Majestic, Marquis, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

now playing

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 ★★ Everyone's favorite spooky family returns in the sequel to the 2019 animated comedy. With the voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron. (93 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE ALPINIST ★★★1/2 Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen's documentary profiles solo mountain climber Marc-André Leclerc. (92 min, PG-13. Savoy)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN ★★ A lonely high schooler (Ben Platt) finds love and fame through an act of deception in the adaptation of the Tony-winning stage musical, directed by Stephen Chbosky. (137 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

DON'T BREATHE 2 ★★1/2 A resourceful blind man (Stephen Lang) with a dark side must defend himself and the kid he's raised from a home invasion in this horror sequel. Rodo Sayagues directed. (98 min, R. Sunset)

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE ★★1/2 Jessica Chastain plays Tammy Faye Bakker in this drama about the rise and fall of the evangelist who ruled the airwaves in the 1980s. Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) directed. (126 min, PG-13. Roxy)

FREE GUY ★★★ In this action comedy, a mild-mannered bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) learns that he's actually just an AI in a violent video game. Shawn Levy directed. (115 min, PG-13. Majestic, Sunset)

THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES ★★★1/2 This documentary from Jörg Adolph and Jan Haft explores the thesis of Peter Wohlleben's book of the same name: that trees communicate with one another. (101 min, PG. Savoy)

JUNGLE CRUISE ★★1/2 The theme park ride becomes a Disney adventure set on a riverboat on the Amazon, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (127 min, PG-13. Majestic)

MALIGNANT ★★1/2 A young woman's visions of murder turn out to be all too real in the latest horror thriller from director-cowriter James Wan (The Conjuring). Annabelle Wallis and Maddie Hasson star. (111 min, R. Sunset)

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK ★★★ This prequel to "The Sopranos" chronicles the formative years of mafia boss Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini). Alan Taylor directed. (120 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS ★★★1/2 A martial arts master (Simu Liu) must confront his own dark origins in the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (132 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset)

TITANE ★★★1/2 Winner of the Palme d'Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, this body horror drama from Julia Ducournau (Raw) tells the story of a young woman (Agathe Rousselle) who has carnal (metal?) relations with a car. (108 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE ★★1/2 Tom Hardy returns as the Marvel super-antihero in a new adventure. Andy Serkis directed. (90 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

BEETLEJUICE (Sunset)

VERMONT INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (Savoy; see savoytheater.com or vtiff.org for schedule)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)