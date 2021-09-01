Now Playing in Theaters: September 1-7 

click to enlarge Courtesy

new in theaters

ON BROADWAY: Director Oren Jacoby explores behind the scenes of the Broadway theater world with an all-star cast in this 2019 documentary. (82 min, NR. Savoy)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS: A martial arts master (Simu Liu) living in San Francisco must confront his own dark origins in the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung also star. Destin Daniel Cretton directed. (132 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Fairlee, Marquis, Star, Welden)

now playing

AILEY ★★★★ Jamila Wignot directed this documentary profile of the dance pioneer, featuring a new production inspired by his life. (82 min, PG-13. Savoy)

BLACK WIDOW ★★★1/2 The Marvel Universe returns to the big screen with a showcase for the titular superhero (Scarlett Johansson). With Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland directed. (133 min, PG-13. Sunset)

CANDYMAN ★★★1/2 Jordan Peele cowrote this "spiritual sequel" to the urban legend-based horror series that began in 1992. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris star. Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) directed. (91 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

DON'T BREATHE 2 ★★1/2 A resourceful blind man (Stephen Lang) with a dark side must defend himself and the kid he's raised from a home invasion in this horror sequel. Rodo Sayagues directed. (98 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

FREE GUY ★★★ In this action comedy, a mild-mannered bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) learns that he's actually just an AI in a violent video game. Shawn Levy directed. (115 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Fairlee, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE GREEN KNIGHT ★★★★1/2 Director David Lowery (Ghost Story) adapted this version of the Arthurian legend in which Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) undertakes a deadly quest. With Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton. (125 min, R. Roxy, Savoy, Star; reviewed 8/4)

I CARRY YOU WITH ME ★★★★ A Mexican chef leaves his love behind to follow his ambition to New York in this drama that won two Sundance Film Festival awards, directed by Heidi Ewing and starring Armando Espitia and Christian Vazquez. (111 min, R. Playhouse)

JUNGLE CRUISE ★★1/2 The theme park ride becomes a Disney adventure set on a riverboat on the Amazon, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (127 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Stowe, Sunset)

THE NIGHT HOUSE ★★★1/2 A recent widow begins to feel she's being haunted in this psychological horror film starring Rebecca Hall and Sarah Goldberg. David Bruckner directed. (108 min, R. Roxy)

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE ★★1/2 A team of search-and-rescue dogs must save their city in this adaptation of the kids' animated series. Cal Brunker (The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature) directed. (88 min, G. Essex, Majestic, Star, Sunset)

THE PROTÉGÉ ★★1/2 Maggie Q plays an assassin who heads to Vietnam to avenge her slain mentor (Samuel L. Jackson) in this action thriller from director Martin Campbell (Casino Royale). Michael Keaton costars. (120 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

REMINISCENCE ★★1/2 Hugh Jackman plays a war vet who operates a machine that allows people to relive their memories in this sci-fi thriller written and directed by Lisa Joy. (148 min, PG-13. Bijou, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset; reviewed 8/25)

RESPECT ★★★ Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin in this bio drama from director Liesl Tommy. With Forest Whitaker and Audra McDonald. (145 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy)

ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN ★★★★ Morgan Neville (Won't You Be My Neighbor?) directed this documentary about the beloved late chef and writer. (118 min, R. Big Picture)

THE SUICIDE SQUAD ★★★1/2 This standalone sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad finds an unruly team of captured supervillains tasked by the U.S. government with invading an island nation. With Margot Robbie and Idris Elba. James Gunn directed. (132 min, R. Majestic, Roxy)

SUMMER OF SOUL (... OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) ★★★★★ Questlove directed this documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and its celebration of Black culture, which won two major Sundance Film Festival awards. (117 min, PG-13. Savoy)

TOGETHER ★★★ James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan play a couple trying to survive the 2020 lockdown with their relationship intact in this comedy from director Stephen Daldry (The Hours). (91 min, R. Roxy)

older films and special screenings

AUSTIN POWERS: INTERNATIONAL MAN OF MYSTERY (Bethel)

BEETLEJUICE (Bethel)

THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (Majestic)

CRUELLA (Sunset)

OLD (Sunset)

open theaters

