Now Playing in Theaters: September 14-20 

new in theaters

THE BIRTH OF INNOCENCE: About a decade ago, Vermont storyteller and director Malcolm D. Parker was convicted of defrauding investors in his new age documentary. At long last, the finished film hits local screens. (74 min, NR. Playhouse, Savoy)

HOCKEYLAND: The rival teams of two Minnesota towns square off in Tommy Haines' documentary. (108 min, NR. Welden)

PEARL: In 1918, a young woman (Mia Goth) dreams of escaping her home on an isolated farm in this prequel to last year's horror film X, again directed by Ti West. (102 min, R. Essex, Paramount, Star)

SEE HOW THEY RUN: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and Ruth Wilson star in this murder mystery set in the 1950s among London theater folk. Tom George directed. (98 min, PG-13. Essex, Savoy, Star)

THE WOMAN KING: Viola Davis plays the general of an all-female protective force in this epic set in the 1820s and inspired by the history of the West African kingdom of Dahomey. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed. (135 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Sunset)

currently playing

BARBARIAN ★★★★ An accidental double booking turns out to be the least of an Airbnb guest's problems in this horror thriller from Zach Cregger. Georgina Campbell and Bill Skårsgard star. (102 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

BEAST ★★1/2 Idris Elba plays a widowed dad who must defend his two teenage daughters from a lion in Baltasar Kormákur's horror drama. (93 min, R. Stowe)

BODIES BODIES BODIES ★★★1/2 A hurricane party goes very wrong in this horror-comedy from director Halina Reijn. With Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova. (95 min, R. Roxy)

BREAKING ★★★1/2 A struggling Marine Corps veteran (John Boyega) turns to bank robbery in this Sundance Film Festival honoree from director Abi Damaris Corbin. (103 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Savoy)

BULLET TRAIN ★★1/2 In this action flick, a bullet train leaves Tokyo carrying five assassins. With Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. (126 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS ★★★ Krypto the Super-Dog assembles a band of crime-fighting critters in this animated adventure. (106 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

ELVIS ★★★ Austin Butler plays the rock icon and Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, also starring Olivia DeJonge. (159 min, PG-13. Capitol, Majestic, Sunset)

EMILY THE CRIMINAL ★★★★ Aubrey Plaza plays a young woman who addresses her debt problem by getting involved in a credit card scam in John Patton Ford's crime drama. (93 min, R. Roxy)

FUNNY PAGES ★★★1/2 A teenage cartoonist drops out of school and goes in search of a mentor in this satire from Owen Kline, a nominee at the Cannes Film Festival. (86 min, R. Roxy)

GIGI & NATE ★★1/2 A young man who is quadriplegic bonds with his service animal — a capuchin monkey — in this family drama. (114 min, PG-13. Majestic, Star, Welden)

THE GOOD BOSS ★★★1/2 This Spanish workplace satire stars Javier Bardem. (116 min, NR. Roxy)

HALLELUJAH: LEONARD COHEN, A JOURNEY, A SONG This documentary looks at the singer-songwriter through the lens of one of his most beloved songs. (118 min, PG-13. Savoy)

THE INVITATION ★★1/2 A young woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) finds romance and terror at an English country estate in this gothic thriller. (104 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

A LOVE SONG ★★★★ Two former lovers (Dale Dickey and Wes Studi) reunite in a desolate desert campground in the debut feature from Max Walker-Silverman. (81 min, PG. Savoy)

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON ★★★★1/2 A YouTube star comes to the big screen in this all-ages mockumentary. (90 min, PG. Roxy; reviewed 6/22)

MEDIEVAL ★★1/2 Ben Foster plays 15th-century Czech warlord Jan Zizka in this historical adventure. Petr Jákl directed. (126 min, R. Majestic)

ORPHAN: FIRST KILL ★★1/2 Isabelle Fuhrman stars in the prequel to 2009 horror film Orphan. (99 min, R. Palace)

THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING ★★★ George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road) directed this modern fable in which a scholar (Tilda Swinton) meets a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes. (108 min, R. Majestic, Marquis, Palace)

older films and special screenings

BRAHMASTRA PART ONE — SHIVA (Majestic)

BROS PRESENTS FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL (Essex, Mon only)

BROS PRESENTS KNOCKED UP (Essex, Wed only)

BROS PRESENTS TRAINWRECK (Essex, Tue only)

CLERKS III (Essex, Fri-Sun only)

E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL (1982) (Welden)

GREASE (Sunset)

FOOTLOOSE (Sunset)

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION ★★ (Bijou)

LIFEMARK (Essex, Thu only)

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU ★★★ (Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Star)

NOPE ★★★1/2 (Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star; reviewed 8/3)

PITCH PERFECT 10TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Wed only)

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ★★★1/2 (Bijou, Majestic, Palace, Star, Stowe, Welden)

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER ★★★ (Palace)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ (Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING ★★1/2 (Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Star, Welden; reviewed 7/20)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

*PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com