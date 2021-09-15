Now Playing in Theaters: September 15-21 

click to enlarge Courtesy

My Name Is Pauli Murray

new in theaters

BLUE BAYOU: Justin Chon (Gook) directed and stars in this drama about a Korean American bayou worker facing the possibility of deportation, also starring Alicia Vikander. (112 min, R. Roxy)

COPSHOP: A con artist (Frank Grillo) seeks refuge from an assassin in a small-town prison in this action thriller from Joe Carnahan (The Grey). With Gerard Butler and Alexis Louder. (108 min, R. Essex, Star)

CRY MACHO: Clint Eastwood (who also directed) plays a washed-up rodeo star who seeks redemption as he escorts a troubled kid through rural Mexico in this drama set in 1978. (104 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Star, Welden)

MY NAME IS PAULI MURRAY: A nonbinary Black lawyer who influenced key rulings on race and gender discrimination is the subject of this documentary from Julie Cohen and Betsy West (RBG). (91 min, PG-13. Savoy)

NO ORDINARY MAN: This documentary from Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt celebrates the legacy of jazz musician, bandleader and pioneering trans man Billy Tipton Jr. (83 min, NR. Savoy)

PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND: Cult Japanese director Sion Sono (Suicide Club) directed this neo-noir paranormal western starring Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella. (103 min, R. Savoy)

now playing

THE ALPINIST ★★★1/2 Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen's documentary profiles solo mountain climber Marc-André Leclerc. (92 min, PG-13. Roxy)

BLACK WIDOW ★★★1/2 The Marvel Universe returns to the big screen with a showcase for the titular superhero (Scarlett Johansson). (133 min, PG-13. Sunset)

CANDYMAN ★★★1/2 Jordan Peele cowrote this "spiritual sequel" to the urban legend-based horror series that began in 1992. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris star. (91 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Sunset)

THE CARD COUNTER ★★★★ A gambler (Oscar Isaac) with a dark past tries to seek redemption instead of revenge in the latest intense drama. (109 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

DON'T BREATHE 2 ★★1/2 A resourceful blind man (Stephen Lang) with a dark side must defend himself and the kid he's raised from a home invasion in this horror sequel. (98 min, R. Sunset)

FREE GUY ★★★ In this action comedy, a mild-mannered bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) learns that he's actually just an AI in a violent video game. (115 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

JUNGLE CRUISE ★★1/2 The theme park ride becomes a Disney adventure set on a riverboat on the Amazon. (127 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Stowe, Sunset)

THE LOST LEONARDO ★★★★ Andreas Koefoed's documentary investigates the mystery of the Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting ever sold at public auction. (96 min, PG-13. Savoy)

MALIGNANT ★★1/2 A young woman's visions of murder turn out to be all too real in the latest horror thriller from director-cowriter James Wan. (111 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

ON BROADWAY: Director Oren Jacoby explores behind the scenes of the Broadway theater world with an all-star cast in this 2019 documentary. (82 min, NR. Savoy)

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE ★★1/2 A team of search-and-rescue dogs must save their city in this adaptation of the kids' animated series. (88 min, G. Essex, Majestic)

PIG ★★★★ Nicolas Cage plays a reclusive truffle hunter who must save his beloved foraging pig from kidnappers — and, yes, this is a serious drama. (92 min, R. Playhouse)

RESPECT ★★★ Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin in this bio drama from director Liesl Tommy. (145 min, PG-13. Majestic)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS ★★★1/2 A martial arts master (Simu Liu) must confront his own dark origins in the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (132 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE SUICIDE SQUAD ★★★1/2 This stand-alone sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad finds an unruly team of captured supervillains tasked by the U.S. government with invading an island nation. (132 min, R. Majestic, Sunset)

older films and special screenings

TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS CITIZEN KANE 80TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

open theaters

