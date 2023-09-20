Now Playing in Theaters: September 20-26 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Lionsgate

Sylvester Stallone in Expend4bles

EXPEND4BLES: In the fourth installment of the ensemble action series, Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and 50 Cent battle terrorists once again. Scott Waugh (Need for Speed) directed. (103 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Sunset)

IT LIVES INSIDE: A teen (Megan Suri) must embrace her Indian heritage to fight the demon possessing her friend in this horror flick from director Bishal Dutta, also starring Neeru Bajwa and Mohana Krishnan. (99 min, PG-13. Majestic)

ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE ★★★1/2 Two Mexican American teens find friendship in this adaptation of Benjamin Alire Sáenz's novel. (96 min, PG-13. Palace)

BARBIE ★★★★ Margot Robbie plays the Mattel toy as she experiences her first-ever existential crisis. (114 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Roxy, Savoy, Stowe, Sunset; reviewed 7/26)

BLUE BEETLE ★★★ An alien scarab transforms a teenager (Xolo Maridueña) into a superhero in this action adventure. (127 min, PG-13. Majestic)

BOTTOMS ★★★★ Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri play lovelorn high school friends who hatch a wild scheme to get close to their crushes in this comedy from Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby). (91 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe; reviewed 9/13)

THE EQUALIZER 3 ★★★ Denzel Washington is back as the former government assassin in Antoine Fuqua's action thriller. (109 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Sunset, Welden)

GOLDA ★★1/2 Helen Mirren plays Golda Meir, former prime minister of Israel, in this drama about the Yom Kippur War. (100 min, PG-13. Palace)

GRAN TURISMO ★★1/2 A teen (Archie Madekwe) transfers his video game prowess to professional car racing in this fact-inspired action drama. (135 min, PG-13. Big Picture)

A HAUNTING IN VENICE ★★★ Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. (103 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Playhouse, Star, Sunset)

THE INVENTOR ★★★1/2 Stephen Fry voices Leonardo da Vinci in this animation about the Renaissance innovator. (92 min, PG. Palace)

JAWAN: Atlee directed this Hindi action thriller about a man seeking justice, starring Shah Rukh Khan. (169 min, NR, Majestic)

JULES ★★★ Ben Kingsley plays a man who befriends an alien he finds in his backyard in this drama from Marc Turtletaub. (90 min, PG-13. Savoy)

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 ★★ Nia Vardalos (who also directed) and John Corbett return as a couple bringing their grown daughter to Greece for a family reunion. (91 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Stowe, Welden)

NO HARD FEELINGS ★★★ A down-on-her-luck woman (Jennifer Lawrence) is hired by a 19-year-old's parents to bring him out of his shell in this comedy. (103 min, R. Sunset)

THE NUN II ★★1/2 Taissa Farmiga is back as a plucky nun chasing down a veil-wearing demon in this belated horror sequel. (110 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Welden)

OPPENHEIMER ★★★★★ Director Christopher Nolan tells the story of the man (Cillian Murphy) who played a key role in creating the atomic bomb. (180 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy; reviewed 8/2)

THE RETIREMENT PLAN: Nicolas Cage plays a tough guy turned beach bum who comes out of retirement to get his daughter out of a jam in Tim Brown's action comedy. (103 min, R. Palace, Star)

STRAYS ★★1/2 Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx voice candid canines in this not-for-kids comedy. (93 min, R. Sunset)

TALK TO ME ★★★1/2 A group of friends uses an embalmed hand to conjure spirits in this horror thriller. (94 min, R. Sunset; reviewed 8/8)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM ★★★1/2 Cowriter Seth Rogen and directors Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears reboot the comic-based series. (99 min, PG. Essex, Majestic)

THEATER CAMP ★★★1/2 A staff of thespians must make an unusual alliance to save their beloved summer retreat in this comedy starring Ben Platt. (92 min, PG-13. Savoy)

FATHOM'S BIG SCREEN CLASSICS: RAIN MAN 35TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Wed 20 only)

GKIDS PRESENTS STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2023: HOWL'S MOVING CASTLE (Essex, Sat-Mon & Wed 27 only)

HAUNTED MANSION (Sunset)

THE HILL (Star)

SOUND OF FREEDOM (Marquis)

The Capitol Showplace and Catamount Arts are currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

*CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

*PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.