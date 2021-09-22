Now Playing in Theaters: September 22 to 28 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Searchlight Pictures.

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye

new in theaters

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: A lonely high schooler (Ben Platt) finds love and fame through an act of deception in the adaptation of the Tony-winning stage musical, directed by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower). With Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams and Julianne Moore. (137 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Marquis, Roxy)

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE: Jessica Chastain plays Tammy Faye Bakker in this drama about the rise and fall of the evangelist who ruled the airwaves in the 1980s with her husband, Jim (Andrew Garfield). Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) directed. (126 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Roxy)

now playing

THE ALPINIST ★★★1/2 Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen's documentary profiles solo mountain climber Marc-André Leclerc. (92 min, PG-13. Roxy, Savoy)

BLACK WIDOW ★★★1/2 The Marvel Universe returns to the big screen with a showcase for the titular superhero (Scarlett Johansson). With Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland directed. (133 min, PG-13. Sunset)

BLUE BAYOU ★★★ Justin Chon (Gook) directed and stars in this drama about a Korean American bayou worker facing the possibility of deportation, also starring Alicia Vikander. (112 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

CANDYMAN ★★★1/2 Jordan Peele cowrote this "spiritual sequel" to the urban legend-based horror series that began in 1992. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris star. (91 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Sunset)

THE CARD COUNTER ★★★★ A gambler (Oscar Isaac) with a dark past tries to seek redemption instead of revenge in the latest intense drama. (109 min, R. Roxy)

COPSHOP ★★★ A con artist (Frank Grillo) seeks refuge from an assassin in a small-town prison in this action thriller from Joe Carnahan (The Grey). With Gerard Butler and Alexis Louder. (108 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Star, Sunset)

CRY MACHO ★★★ Clint Eastwood (who also directed) plays a washed-up rodeo star who seeks redemption as he escorts a troubled kid through rural Mexico in this drama set in 1978. (104 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

DON'T BREATHE 2 ★★1/2 A resourceful blind man (Stephen Lang) with a dark side must defend himself and the kid he's raised from a home invasion in this horror sequel. (98 min, R. Sunset)

FREE GUY ★★★ In this action comedy, a mild-mannered bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) learns that he's actually just an AI in a violent video game. Shawn Levy directed. (115 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

JUNGLE CRUISE ★★1/2 The theme park ride becomes a Disney adventure set on a riverboat on the Amazon, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (127 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

MALIGNANT ★★1/2 A young woman's visions of murder turn out to be all too real in the latest horror thriller from director-cowriter James Wan (The Conjuring). Annabelle Wallis and Maddie Hasson star. (111 min, R. Bijou, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

MY NAME IS PAULI MURRAY ★★★1/2 A nonbinary Black lawyer who influenced key rulings on race and gender discrimination is the subject of this documentary from Julie Cohen and Betsy West (RBG). (91 min, PG-13. Savoy)

NO ORDINARY MAN ★★★1/2 This documentary from Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt celebrates the legacy of jazz musician, bandleader and pioneering trans man Billy Tipton Jr. (83 min, NR. Savoy)

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE ★★1/2 A team of search-and-rescue dogs must save their city in this adaptation of the kids' animated series. Cal Brunker directed. (88 min, G. Majestic)

PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND ★★1/2 Cult Japanese director Sion Sono (Suicide Club) directed this neo-noir paranormal western. (103 min, R. Savoy)

RESPECT ★★★ Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin in this bio drama from director Liesl Tommy. (145 min, PG-13. Majestic)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS ★★★1/2 A martial arts master (Simu Liu) must confront his own dark origins in the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (132 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

CARRIE 45TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

THE GOONIES (Star)

THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE 35TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)