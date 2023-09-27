Now Playing in Theaters: September 27-October 3 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Warner Bros.

THE CREATOR: An ex-soldier (John David Washington) finds the perfect weapon for a war between humans and artificial intelligence in this sci-fi adventure directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla). (133 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Sunset)

DUMB MONEY: This comedy directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) relates the stranger-than-fiction tale of how a grassroots online movement made GameStop the hot stock. Paul Dano and Pete Davidson star. (105 min, R. Big Picture, Essex)

MANHATTAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL: Viewers vote on their favorite of 10 short films. (Roxy)

PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE: A meteor endows the titular pups with superpowers in this family animation directed by Cal Brunker, with the voices of Dan Duran and Kristen Bell. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Sunset)

SAW X: Terminally ill Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) decides to slaughter some medical scammers in the long-running horror franchise. With Shawnee Smith; Kevin Greutert directed. (118 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Star)

ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE ★★★1/2 Two Mexican American teens find friendship in this adaptation of Benjamin Alire Sáenz's novel. (96 min, PG-13. Palace)

BARBIE ★★★★ Margot Robbie plays the Mattel toy as she experiences her first-ever existential crisis. (114 min, PG-13. Bijou, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Savoy, Stowe, Sunset; reviewed 7/26)

BLUE BEETLE ★★★ An alien scarab transforms a teenager (Xolo Maridueña) into a superhero in this action adventure. (127 min, PG-13. Majestic)

BOTTOMS ★★★★ Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri play lovelorn high school friends who hatch a wild scheme to get close to their crushes in this comedy. (91 min, R. Majestic, Roxy, Stowe; reviewed 9/13)

CAMP HIDEOUT: A troubled teen takes refuge in a church summer camp in this family comedy. (100 min, PG. Roxy)

THE EQUALIZER 3 ★★★ Denzel Washington is back as the former government assassin in Antoine Fuqua's action thriller. (109 min, R. Majestic, Palace)

EXPEND4BLES ★1/2 In the fourth installment of the ensemble action series, Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and 50 Cent battle terrorists once again. (103 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset, Welden)

GOLDA ★★1/2 Helen Mirren plays Golda Meir, former prime minister of Israel, in this drama about the Yom Kippur War. (100 min, PG-13. Palace)

A HAUNTING IN VENICE ★★★ Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. (103 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

THE INVENTOR ★★★1/2 Stephen Fry voices Leonardo da Vinci in this animation about the Renaissance innovator. (92 min, PG. Palace)

IT LIVES INSIDE ★★1/2 A teen (Megan Suri) must embrace her Indian heritage to fight the demon possessing her friend in this horror flick. (99 min, PG-13. Majestic)

JAWAN: Atlee directed this Hindi action thriller about a man seeking justice, starring Shah Rukh Khan. (169 min, NR, Majestic)

JULES ★★★ Ben Kingsley plays a man who befriends an alien he finds in his backyard in this drama from Marc Turtletaub. (90 min, PG-13. Savoy)

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 ★★ Nia Vardalos and John Corbett return as a couple bringing their grown daughter to Greece. (91 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Majestic, Palace, Welden)

THE NUN II ★★1/2 Taissa Farmiga is back as a plucky nun chasing down a veil-wearing demon in this belated horror sequel. (110 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Welden)

OPPENHEIMER ★★★★★ Director Christopher Nolan tells the story of the man (Cillian Murphy) who played a key role in creating the atomic bomb. (180 min, R. Majestic, Palace, Roxy; reviewed 8/2)

ORIGIN OF EVIL ★★★1/2 A woman wants a piece of her estranged family's wealth in this French thriller from director Sébastien Marnier. (123 min, R. Roxy)

THE RETIREMENT PLAN: Nicolas Cage plays a tough guy turned beach bum who comes out of retirement to get his daughter out of a jam in Tim Brown's action comedy. (103 min, R. Palace)

THEATER CAMP ★★★1/2 A staff of thespians must make an unusual alliance to save their beloved summer retreat in this comedy starring Ben Platt. (92 min, PG-13. Savoy)

THE EXORCIST 50TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun & Wed 4 only)

GKIDS PRESENTS STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2023: HOWL'S MOVING CASTLE (Essex, Wed 27 only)

JURASSIC PARK (Star)

NO HARD FEELINGS (Sunset)

STOP MAKING SENSE (Essex, Fri-Mon & Wed 4 only)

STRAYS (Sunset)

TALK TO ME (Sunset)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM (Majestic)

Capitol Showplace and Catamount Arts are currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

*CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

*PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

*PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.