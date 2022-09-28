Now Playing in Theaters: September 28-October 4 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of LFC Midnight

BROS: Finally, a big Hollywood bromance that's also a romance? A museum curator finds love while writing a gay rom-com in this comedy from Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors), starring Luke Marfarlane and Billy Eichner. (115 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Marquis, Palace, Roxy, Sunset, Welden)

THE GOOD HOUSE: Sigourney Weaver plays a real estate agent reuniting with an old flame in this comedy-drama, also starring Kevin Kline and directed by Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky. (114 min, R. Essex, Savoy)

SMILE: After a disturbing incident with a patient, a doctor (Sosie Bacon) is plagued by terrifying visions in this horror debut from writer-director Parker Finn. (115 min, R. Essex, Palace, Paramount, Star, Sunset, Welden)

THE TERRITORY: An Indigenous leader organizes against Brazilian farmers who have appropriated a protected part of the Amazon rainforest in Alex Pritz's documentary. (85 min, PG. Savoy)

currently playing

BARBARIAN ★★★★ An accidental double booking turns out to be the least of an Airbnb guest's problems in this horror thriller from Zach Cregger. Georgina Campbell and Bill Skårsgard star. (102 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

THE BIRTH OF INNOCENCE: About a decade ago, Vermont storyteller and director Malcolm D. Parker was convicted of defrauding investors in his new age documentary. At long last, the finished film hits local screens. (74 min, NR. Bijou, Essex [Thu. only])

BREAKING ★★★1/2 A struggling Marine Corps veteran (John Boyega) turns to bank robbery in this Sundance Film Festival honoree from director Abi Damaris Corbin. (103 min, PG-13. Big Picture)

BULLET TRAIN ★★1/2 In this action flick, a bullet train leaves Tokyo carrying five assassins. With Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. (126 min, R. Majestic, Palace, Star)

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS ★★★ Krypto the Super-Dog assembles a band of crime-fighting critters in this animated adventure. (106 min, PG. Capitol, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

DON'T WORRY DARLING ★★1/2 A 1950s homemaker (Florence Pugh) begins to suspect there's something wrong with her utopian lifestyle in this thriller from director Olivia Wilde. (122 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

ELVIS ★★★ Austin Butler plays the rock icon and Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, also starring Olivia DeJonge. (159 min, PG-13. Sunset)

LOVING HIGHSMITH ★★★1/2 Eva Vitija's documentary examines the life of classic thriller writer Patricia Highsmith through the lenses of love and family. (83 min, NR. Savoy)

MOONAGE DAYDREAM ★★★★ This documentary from Brett Morgen (The Kid Stays in the Picture) traces the career of David Bowie with cooperation from his estate. (135 min, PG-13. Playhouse, Roxy, Savoy)

PEARL ★★★★★ In 1918, a young woman (Mia Goth) dreams of escaping her isolated farmstead in this horror prequel to last year's X. (102 min, R. Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset; reviewed 9/21)

RAILWAY CHILDREN ★★1/2 City children are evacuated to Yorkshire during World War II in this family drama directed by Morgan Matthews. John Bradley and Jenny Agutter star. (95 min, PG. Essex)

SEE HOW THEY RUN ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and Ruth Wilson star in this murder mystery set in the 1950s among London theater folk. (98 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Savoy, Star)

THE SILENT TWINS ★★★ Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance play twins who will speak only to each other in this fact-inspired drama. (113 min, R. Roxy)

THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING ★★★ George Miller directed this modern fable in which a scholar (Tilda Swinton) meets a Djinn (Idris Elba). (108 min, R. Palace)

THE WOMAN KING ★★★★ Viola Davis plays the general of an all-female protective force in this action epic set in 1823. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed. (135 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Sunset)

older films and special screenings

AVATAR (2009) (Essex, Majestic)

STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2022: HOWL'S MOVING CASTLE (Essex, Wed. 28 only)

MOTHER TERESA: NO GREATER LOVE (Essex, Tue. only)

THE MUMMY (1932) AND THE BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN (1935) DOUBLE FEATURE (Essex, Sat. only)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ (Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Stowe, Sunset)

TREMORS (Sunset)

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING ★★1/2 (Majestic, Palace; reviewed 7/20)

open theaters

