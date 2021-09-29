Now Playing in Theaters: September 29-October 5 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Roadside Attractions

Marc-André Leclerc in the Alpinist

new in theaters

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2: Everyone's favorite spooky family returns in the sequel to the 2019 animated comedy. With the voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron. Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon and Laura Brousseau directed. (93 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Paramount, Playhouse, Star, Sunset, Welden)

THE HIDDEN LIFE OF TREES: This documentary from Jörg Adolph and Jan Haft explores the thesis of Peter Wohlleben's book of the same name: that trees communicate with one another. (101 min, PG. Savoy)

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK: This prequel to "The Sopranos" chronicles the formative years of mafia boss Tony Soprano, with Michael Gandolfini playing his late father's character. Alan Taylor directed. (120 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

TITANE: Winner of the Palme d'Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, this body horror drama from Julia Ducournau (Raw) tells the story of a young woman (Agathe Rousselle) who has carnal (metal?) relations with a car. (108 min, R. Savoy)

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE: Tom Hardy returns as the Marvel super-antihero in a new adventure, with Woody Harrelson as the supervillain Carnage, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris. Andy Serkis directed. (90 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

now playing

THE ALPINIST ★★★1/2 Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen's documentary profiles solo mountain climber Marc-André Leclerc. (92 min, PG-13. Roxy, Savoy)

BLUE BAYOU ★★★ Justin Chon (Gook) directed and stars in this drama about a Korean American bayou worker facing the possibility of deportation, also starring Alicia Vikander. (112 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

CANDYMAN ★★★1/2 Jordan Peele cowrote this "spiritual sequel" to the urban legend-based horror series that began in 1992. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris star. Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) directed. (91 min, R. Majestic)

THE CARD COUNTER ★★★★ A gambler (Oscar Isaac) with a dark past tries to seek redemption instead of revenge in the latest intense drama from writer-director Paul Schrader (First Reformed). (109 min, R. Roxy)

COPSHOP ★★★ A con artist (Frank Grillo) seeks refuge from an assassin in a small-town prison in this action thriller from Joe Carnahan (The Grey). With Gerard Butler and Alexis Louder. (108 min, R. Majestic)

CRY MACHO ★★★ Clint Eastwood (who also directed) plays a washed-up rodeo star who seeks redemption as he escorts a troubled kid through rural Mexico in this drama set in 1978. (104 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN ★★ A lonely high schooler (Ben Platt) finds love and fame through an act of deception in the adaptation of the Tony-winning stage musical, directed by Stephen Chbosky. (137 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy)

DON'T BREATHE 2 ★★1/2 A resourceful blind man (Stephen Lang) with a dark side must defend himself and the kid he's raised from a home invasion in this horror sequel. (98 min, R. Sunset)

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE ★★1/2 Jessica Chastain plays Tammy Faye Bakker in this drama about the rise and fall of the evangelist who ruled the airwaves in the 1980s. (126 min, PG-13. Essex, Roxy)

FREE GUY ★★★ In this action comedy, a mild-mannered bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) learns that he's actually just an AI in a violent video game. (115 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

JUNGLE CRUISE ★★1/2 The theme park ride becomes a Disney adventure set on a riverboat on the Amazon, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (127 min, PG-13. Majestic)

MALIGNANT ★★1/2 A young woman's visions of murder turn out to be all too real in the latest horror thriller from director-cowriter James Wan (The Conjuring). (111 min, R. Majestic, Sunset)

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE ★★1/2 A team of search-and-rescue dogs must save their city in this adaptation of the kids' animated series. (88 min, G. Majestic)

PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND ★★1/2 Cult Japanese director Sion Sono (Suicide Club) directed this neo-noir paranormal western. (103 min, R. Savoy)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS ★★★1/2 A martial arts master (Simu Liu) must confront his own dark origins in the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (132 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset)

older films and special screenings

BEETLEJUICE (Sunset)

MANHATTAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL (Marquis [Wed only], Roxy)

STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2021: SPIRITED AWAY 20TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS ANNIVERSARY SCREENINGS: DRACULA AND FRANKENSTEIN DOUBLE FEATURE (Essex, Sat only)

open theaters

