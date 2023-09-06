 Now Playing in Theaters: September 6-12 | Now Playing | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 06, 2023 On Screen » Now Playing

Now Playing in Theaters: September 6-12 

By

Published September 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Nia Vardalos and John Corbett in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 - COURTESY OF YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS /FOCUS FEATURES
  • Courtesy Of Yannis Drakoulidis /Focus Features
  • Nia Vardalos and John Corbett in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

new in theaters

ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE: Two Mexican American teens find friendship in this adaptation of Benjamin Alire Sáenz's novel, directed by Aitch Alberto. Kevin Alejandro and Eva Longoria star. (96 min, PG-13. Palace)

BOTTOMS: Superbad but make it sapphic? Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri play lovelorn high school friends who hatch a wild scheme to get close to their crushes in this comedy from Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby). (91 min, R. Roxy)

JAWAN: Atlee directed this Hindi action thriller about a man seeking justice, starring Shah Rukh Khan. (169 min, NR, Majestic)

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3: Twenty-one years after the original rom-com sleeper hit, Nia Vardalos (who also directed) and John Corbett return as a couple bringing their grown daughter to Greece for a family reunion. (91 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Roxy)

THE NUN II: Taissa Farmiga is back as a plucky nun chasing down a veil-wearing demon in this belated horror sequel within the cinematic universe of The Conjuring. Michael Chaves directed. (110 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Sunset)

currently playing

BARBIE ★★★★ Margot Robbie plays the Mattel toy as she experiences her first-ever existential crisis. (114 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 7/26)

BLUE BEETLE ★★★ An alien scarab transforms a teenager (Xolo Maridueña) into a superhero in this action adventure. (127 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Essex, Majestic, Welden)

THE EQUALIZER 3 ★★★ Denzel Washington is back as the former government assassin in Antoine Fuqua's action thriller. With Dakota Fanning. (109 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

GOLDA ★★1/2 Helen Mirren plays Golda Meir, former prime minister of Israel, in this drama about the Yom Kippur War. Guy Nattiv directed. (100 min, PG-13. Palace)

GRAN TURISMO ★★1/2 A teen (Archie Madekwe) transfers his video game prowess to professional car racing in this fact-inspired action drama from Neill Blomkamp. (135 min, PG-13. Bijou, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE HILL ★★1/2 Rickey Hill (Colin Ford), a young baseball player with a disability, aims for the major leagues in this biographical sports drama directed by Jeff Celentano. (126 min, PG. Majestic, Playhouse)

LANDSCAPE WITH INVISIBLE HAND ★★★★ In this satire based on the novel by Vermont author M.T. Anderson, two teens survive under alien rule by selling aspects of what makes them human. (105 min, R. Roxy, ends Thu 7; reviewed 9/6)

MEG 2: THE TRENCH ★★ Jason Statham aids deep-sea researchers as they battle various menaces. (116 min, PG-13. Bijou, Majestic, Sunset)

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — DEAD RECKONING PART ONE ★★★★ Tom Cruise returns as secret agent Ethan Hunt in the seventh installment of the action franchise. (163 min, PG-13. Palace)

NO HARD FEELINGS ★★★ A down-on-her-luck woman (Jennifer Lawrence) is hired by a 19-year-old's parents to bring him out of his shell in this comedy. (103 min, R. Sunset)

OPPENHEIMER ★★★★★ Director Christopher Nolan tells the story of the man (Cillian Murphy) who played a key role in creating the atomic bomb. (180 min, R. Big Picture, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy; reviewed 8/2)

RETRIBUTION ★★ Liam Neeson plays a bank exec who gets a bomb threat while driving his kids to school, and you can guess the rest. (91 min, R. Star)

STRAYS ★★1/2 Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx voice candid canines in this not-for-kids comedy. (93 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

TALK TO ME ★★★1/2 A group of friends uses an embalmed hand to conjure spirits in this horror thriller. (94 min, R. Sunset; reviewed 8/9)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM ★★★1/2 Cowriter Seth Rogen and directors Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears reboot the comic-based series. (99 min, PG. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Welden)

older films and special screenings

CHRISTINE 40TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun & Wed 13 only)

PERFECT BLUE 25TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Wed 6 & Thu & Sun)

THEY LIVE 35TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Wed 6 only)

open theaters

The Capitol Showplace and Catamount Arts are currently closed until further notice. The Marquis Theater is closed with a reopening date of September 13. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.

