Now Playing in Theaters: September 7-13 

new in theaters

BARBARIAN: An accidental double booking turns out to be the least of an Airbnb guest's problems in this horror thriller from Zach Cregger. Georgina Campbell and Bill Skårsgard star. (102 min, R. Essex)

BREAKING: A struggling Marine Corps veteran (John Boyega) turns to bank robbery in this Sundance Film Festival honoree from director Abi Damaris Corbin. (103 min, PG-13. Savoy)

MY DONKEY, MY LOVER & I: A teacher (Laure Calamy) bonds with a donkey as she crashes the family hiking trip of her married lover in this French comedy from Caroline Vignal. (96 min, NR. Savoy)

UNFAVORABLE ODDS: A businessman bets his playboy friend he can't seduce his wife in this comedy directed by Boogievision. (80 min, PG-13. Essex)

currently playing

BEAST ★★1/2 Idris Elba plays a widowed dad who must defend his two teenage daughters from a lion in Baltasar Kormákur's horror drama. (93 min, R. Big Picture, Majestic, Palace, Stowe)

BODIES BODIES BODIES ★★★1/2 A hurricane party goes very wrong in this horror-comedy from director Halina Reijn. With Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova. (95 min, R. Roxy, Sunset)

BULLET TRAIN ★★1/2 In this action flick, a bullet train leaves Tokyo carrying five assassins. With Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. (126 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS ★★★ Krypto the Super-Dog assembles a band of crime-fighting critters to rescue Superman in this animated adventure. (106 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Majestic, Palace, Star, Welden)

DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO ★★★1/2 Martial arts warrior Goku and his friends face a new threat in this animated adventure. (100 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace)

ELVIS ★★★ Austin Butler plays the rock icon and Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, also starring Olivia DeJonge. (159 min, PG-13. Capitol, Majestic, Sunset)

EMILY THE CRIMINAL ★★★★ Aubrey Plaza plays a young woman who addresses her debt problem by getting involved in a credit card scam in John Patton Ford's crime drama. (93 min, R. Roxy)

FALL ★★★ Two young women set out to climb a 2,000-foot radio tower in this vertigo-inducing thriller from director Scott Mann. Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner star. (107 min, PG-13. Sunset)

FIRE OF LOVE ★★★★ Sara Dosa's documentary explores the life of a scientist couple who died doing what they loved: investigating volcanos. Miranda July narrates. (98 min, PG. Playhouse)

GIGI & NATE ★★1/2 A young man who is quadriplegic bonds with his service animal — a capuchin monkey — in this family drama. (114 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star)

THE GOOD BOSS ★★★1/2 This Spanish workplace satire stars Javier Bardem. (116 min, NR. Roxy)

HALLELUJAH: LEONARD COHEN, A JOURNEY, A SONG This documentary looks at the singer-songwriter through the lens of one of his most beloved songs. (118 min, PG-13. Savoy)

THE INVITATION ★★1/2 A young woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) finds romance and terror at an English country estate in this gothic thriller. (104 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount)

A LOVE SONG ★★★★ Two former lovers (Dale Dickey and Wes Studi) reunite in a desolate desert campground in the debut feature from Max Walker-Silverman. (81 min, PG. Savoy)

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON ★★★★1/2 A YouTube star comes to the big screen in this all-ages mockumentary. (90 min, PG. Roxy; reviewed 6/22)

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU ★★★ Kyle Balda's animated comedy charts how 12-year-old Gru (Steve Carell) aimed to become the world's greatest supervillain. (87 min, PG. Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Star, Sunset)

NOPE ★★★1/2 Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play siblings dealing with otherworldly occurrences in the latest from Jordan Peele. (135 min, R. Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star; reviewed 8/3)

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ★★★1/2 This re-release of the 2021 Marvel flick is billed as the "more fun stuff version." (157 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING ★★★ George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road) directed this modern fable in which a scholar (Tilda Swinton) meets a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes. (108 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Savoy)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ Tom Cruise's daredevil Navy pilot character is older but still flying test flights in this sequel. (131 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING ★★1/2 A wild child (Daisy Edgar-Jones) raised in the marshes becomes a murder suspect in this adaptation of the best-selling novel. (125 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Star, Welden; reviewed 7/20)

older films and special screenings

E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL (1982) (Welden)

FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980) & FRIDAY THE 13TH PART II (1981) (Sunset)

JAWS (1975, 3D re-release) (Essex)

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION ★★ (Bijou, Welden)

PITCH PERFECT 10TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun & Wed only)

TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS: STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN 40TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Thu only)

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER ★★★ (Palace)

