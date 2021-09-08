Now Playing in Theaters: September 8-14 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Focus Features

Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter

new in theaters

THE CARD COUNTER: A gambler (Oscar Isaac) with a dark past tries to seek redemption instead of revenge in the latest intense drama from writer-director Paul Schrader (First Reformed). With Tye Sheridan and Tiffany Haddish. (109 min, R. Savoy)

THE LOST LEONARDO: Andreas Koefoed's documentary investigates the mystery of the Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting ever sold at public auction. (96 min, PG-13. Savoy)

MALIGNANT: A young woman's visions of murder turn out to be all too real in the latest horror thriller from director-cowriter James Wan (The Conjuring). Annabelle Wallis and Maddie Hasson star. (111 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Star, Sunset, Welden)

now playing

BLACK WIDOW ★★★1/2 The Marvel Universe returns to the big screen with a showcase for the titular superhero (Scarlett Johansson). With Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland directed. (133 min, PG-13. Sunset)

CANDYMAN ★★★1/2 Jordan Peele cowrote this "spiritual sequel" to the urban legend-based horror series that began in 1992. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris star. Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) directed. (91 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

DON'T BREATHE 2 ★★1/2 A resourceful blind man (Stephen Lang) with a dark side must defend himself and the kid he's raised from a home invasion in this horror sequel. Rodo Sayagues directed. (98 min, R. Majestic, Sunset)

FREE GUY ★★★ In this action comedy, a mild-mannered bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) learns that he's actually just an AI in a violent video game. Shawn Levy directed. (115 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE GREEN KNIGHT ★★★★1/2 Director David Lowery (Ghost Story) adapted this version of the Arthurian legend in which Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) undertakes a deadly quest. With Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton. (125 min, R. Playhouse, Roxy; reviewed 8/4)

JUNGLE CRUISE ★★1/2 The theme park ride becomes a Disney adventure set on a riverboat on the Amazon, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (127 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Stowe, Sunset)

THE NIGHT HOUSE ★★★1/2 A recent widow begins to feel she's being haunted in this psychological horror film starring Rebecca Hall and Sarah Goldberg. David Bruckner directed. (108 min, R. Roxy)

ON BROADWAY: Director Oren Jacoby explores behind the scenes of the Broadway theater world with an all-star cast in this 2019 documentary. (82 min, NR. Savoy)

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE ★★1/2 A team of search-and-rescue dogs must save their city in this adaptation of the kids' animated series. (88 min, G. Essex, Majestic)

THE PROTÉGÉ ★★1/2 Maggie Q plays an assassin who heads to Vietnam to avenge her slain mentor (Samuel L. Jackson) in this action thriller from director Martin Campbell (Casino Royale). (120 min, R. Majestic)

RESPECT ★★★ Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin in this bio drama from director Liesl Tommy. With Forest Whitaker and Audra McDonald. (145 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy)

ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN ★★★★ Morgan Neville (Won't You Be My Neighbor?) directed this documentary about the beloved late chef and writer. (118 min, R. Big Picture)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS ★★★1/2 A martial arts master (Simu Liu) living in San Francisco must confront his own dark origins in the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung also star. Destin Daniel Cretton directed. (132 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE SUICIDE SQUAD ★★★1/2 This standalone sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad finds an unruly team of captured supervillains tasked by the U.S. government with invading an island nation. With Margot Robbie and Idris Elba. (132 min, R. Majestic)

TOGETHER ★★★ James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan play a couple trying to survive the 2020 lockdown with their relationship intact in this comedy from director Stephen Daldry (The Hours). (91 min, R. Roxy)

older films and special screenings

CRUELLA (Sunset)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)