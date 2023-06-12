 Obituary: Abraham Brown, 1918-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 12, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Abraham Brown, 1918-2023 

Published June 12, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 12, 2023 at 4:10 p.m.

COURTESY
  • Courtesy

Abraham Brown passed away peacefully at home at age 105, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Enosburg Falls, Vt., on April 30, 1918.

Abe’s priority in life was his family. In addition, he was a pillar in his community of Enosburg Falls, a successful businessman, an avid sportsman, a Life Master bridge player and a gardener.

Abe was a World War II veteran and served four years in the 3211th Signal Service Battalion in North Africa, France, Italy and Germany.

Abe was predeceased by Jean, the love of his life for almost 75 years, and his children Iris, Daniel and Karen.

He is survived by his children Paul of California, Roslyn of South Burlington, Vt., Lewis of Jerusalem, Israel, and David of New York City; grandchildren Hannah Levitz, Juan Pablo Jose-Ramos, Max Hågård Brown, Yasmine Szendro Brown, Solomon Hågård Brown, Eli Szendro Brown, Topaz Szendro Brown and Andrea Brown; and great-grandchildren Sadie Levitz and Tanner Levitz.

For Abraham’s full life story go to readyfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made in Abraham’s name to the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington, Vt.

