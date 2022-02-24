Obituary: Aiden Colangeli, 2005-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Aiden Colangeli

Aiden Colangeli passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2022, in his home in Bristol, Vt. He was just 16 years old.

Aiden was born in Burlington, Vt., on May 22, 2005. He was an only child. Throughout his life, Aiden had physical and cognitive challenges, which didn’t stop him from being an integral part of his community. He persevered with an unsinkable spirit through many medical challenges. He was nonverbal but communicated in many ways that showed he cared and had a huge heart. He shared his love of life with those who could see him by lighting up the room upon entry with his positive nature and easy smile.

Aiden was a sophomore at Champlain Valley Union High School, where he enjoyed acceptance in the learning community and was supported by a skilled and passionate team of professionals. Aiden enjoyed the outdoors and reveled in taking in the beauty of nature. He loved watching clouds drift by on a sunny day, scanning the sky for airplanes, visiting with family and friends, dancing to music, and sharing special gifts. His legacy will be his final gift of organ donation.

Aiden is survived by his mother, Corinne Hayes, of Bristol, Vt., and father, Steven Colangeli, of Charlotte, Vt., as well as stepparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Bristol Rescue Squad, Middlebury Regional EMS and Vermont Ambucs bikes would be appreciated.

Memorial celebrations will be announced in the future.