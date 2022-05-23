Obituary: Alan Pratt, 1954-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Alan Pratt

Alan Hamblin Pratt, 67, of Parkman, Maine, and Addison County, Vt., died suddenly on March, 27, 2022, from a work-related accident. Alan was born in Middlebury, Vt., on October 10, 1954, and was the third child of Stanton Ira Pratt and Elizabeth “Bette” Marion Swenor Pratt.

Alan graduated from Mount Mansfield High School in 1973, after spending the majority of his childhood in Addison County. He was an enigmatic character who was well known and played many sports as a youth, his favorite being baseball, which he continued playing for many years. After a short time traveling and briefly living in Aspen, Colo., he returned to Vermont and raised a family, continuing to live in the Middlebury area for the majority of his life, where he became a well-known tradesman in the field of tile, stone and slate roofing.

He was a born woodsman who continued to enjoy hunting and fishing throughout his life, a passion he would share with his children, raising them in the same area he spent his youth and taking them hunting in the Cornwall swamp with his brothers, cousins and friends. He would also venture on yearly trips to the deep northern woods of Maine with his oldest brother, Stan, and other family and close friends. There he would enjoy the companionship of those closest to him, as well as the solace of wilderness, occasionally spending winter nights alone deep in the forest tracking a deer. Later in life, he became an avid golfer, through which he reconnected with many of his old friends and continued making new ones in an ever-growing community that loved him.

Al was a lover of food, drink and celebration, as well as someone who enjoyed peace and solitude. He was a lively character who loved telling stories and had a friendly personality. He was someone who truly enjoyed many activities and delighted in sharing them with others. He loved cooking, sports, hunting with his beagles, fishing and being on any body of water. He enjoyed travel and sailing, and, during his years raising a family, he and his former wife, Cynthia, would take their children on occasional long sailing trips exploring the Caribbean. His passion for wilderness and adventure was seen in his love of books and stories of exploration and rugged expeditions.

Alan lived the last 15 years of his life in Piscataquis County in northern Maine with his partner and former high school love, Joanie White. There he rekindled his love of gardening and homesteading, and together they created a peaceful life, with frequent visits from their families, spending time kayaking, fishing, gardening, cooking, playing cards and swapping stories on the front porch.

Alan was the father of three sons, David, Tyler and Colin. He is survived by two of his sons, Tyler and Colin; his eight brothers, and sisters, Cheryl, Stanton, Kathy, Johnathan, Laura, Melanie, Christopher and Randall, and their families; his loving partner, Joanie, and her two children, Oakley and Alice, and grandson, Felix; and a long list of dear friends in Vermont, Maine and beyond.

There will be two gatherings on the weekend of June 18 and 19. On the morning of June 18, there will be a memorial golf tournament at Neshobe Golf Course to remember Alan, with refreshments to follow from 1 p.m. on. On June 19, there will be a celebration of life at 1596 Pearson Road in New Haven, Vt., from 1 to 5 p.m., with Alan’s extended family, friends and all who wish to join.