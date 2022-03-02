Obituary: Albertine deGroot, 1931-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Albertine deGroot

Albertine “Tineke” Prins deGroot, 90, passed away peacefully at her South Burlington, Vt., home on February 28, 2022.Born in Cheribon, Indonesia, in 1931, at the start of World War II, she moved with her parents to their homeland, the Netherlands. There she completed her nursing education and married Willem deGroot in 1953. Days later, they immigrated to Canada on the, landing in Halifax and eventually settling in Brockville, Ontario. In 1967, they moved to Vermont to start a new life.Tineke was an avid cyclist, skier (Alpine and cross-country), hiker, and tennis player. She dabbled in weaving and spinning and enjoyed miles of stitches on her sewing machine and creating beautiful embroidery. She and Willem adventured across the U.S. and Canada by camper van, hiked the Alps, cycled throughout Europe, visited family in South Africa and New Zealand, and heli-skied the Canadian Rockies. She especially loved Vermont, enjoying its peaceful beauty every day. A 30-year volunteer with hospice and a dedicated volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and Beyond War, she was always ready to help and support.Tineke was preceded in death by her daughter Margit; husband, Willem; and son, Ian (Amy). She is survived by her daughter Erica (David) Lustgarten; grandchildren Tabor (Forreste) deGroot, Kylie (Cody) Speigel and Eric (Caroline) Lustgarten; Benjamin (Elizabeth Simak) Lustgarten; and great-granddaughter Louisa Lustgarten.Tineke will be fondly remembered for her love of family, her passion for the great outdoors, her service to others, a cup of tea and her festive Indonesian feasts.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to University of Vermont Hospice, Ian deGroot Memorial Fund at the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington, and/or Habitat for Humanity.A memorial walk on the Rock Point universal access path followed by shared reflection at the outdoor chapel will take place on June 4, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m.