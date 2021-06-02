 Obituary: Alex Wilson, 1984-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 02, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Alex Wilson, 1984-2021 

Faith and family were cornerstones of Westford man's life

click to enlarge Alex Wilson - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Alex Wilson

On May 18, 2021, Alex Wilson passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. He was surrounded by his wife and close family. Alex set the world around him ablaze with his vibrant energy and succeeded in impacting the lives of more people than he will ever know.

In 2005, Alex met the woman who would change his life and become his world: his wife, Melissa. Through 13 years of marriage, they have gone on countless adventures, conquered numerous obstacles, shared incredible amounts of laughter and experienced a love that few will ever understand. Some of their favorite times together were spent traveling around Europe, purchasing their home in Westford, Vt., and spending time with their animals.

Faith and family were cornerstones of Alex’s life. He had faith in the goodness of his God, Jehovah, and faith in the goodness of people (often to a fault). Whether it was going hiking and camping with his wife and two dogs, showing off his chickens while watching a live online concert in Amsterdam, being “the cool uncle,” or spending time with his family near and far, Alex was most at home when he was with his family.

Adopted and raised by the Wilsons as a toddler, he became a protector to his siblings and the mastermind behind all their troublemaking. Within the last few years of his life, Alex and his wife found his biological family, which led to an emotional reunion and special relationship with his biological father.

Alex is survived by his wife, Melissa; parents Adam and Annette Wilson; sisters Jamie Ohanian and Katie Mayle; biological father, Mark Toedtli; biological mother, Christina Laurent; and three sisters including Theresa Evers; his loving dogs Odin and Orion; his hoard of chickens; and an endless list of loving grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who were like family.

An intimate invitation-only memorial service will be held Sunday, June 6, at 3 p.m. EST and will be streamed via Zoom for all who wish to attend. If you would like the Zoom information and have not received it yet, please reach out to Melissa at melissa@melissalynnimages.com.

Alex wouldn’t want his memory to bring sadness, but to bring joy. In memory of his love for potato cannons, the family will be firing ours off at 3:45 p.m. on June 6.

