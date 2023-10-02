Obituary: Alfred Dostie, 1947-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Alfred Clement Dostie passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the age of 75. He was born in Augusta, Maine, on September 4, 1947, the son of Victoire Dupuis Dostie and Alfred A. Dostie. Al was a loving husband, father, pépère, son, brother, uncle, godfather and friend.He graduated from Cony High School in Augusta and matriculated to Colby College in Waterville, Maine, class of 1970. There, he earned a bachelor of arts degree in business administration. He married Bridget Fortin on October 21, 1972, in Waterville, Maine. Soon after, they moved to Burlington, Vt. Al and Bridget welcomed three children: Alexander, Jeremy and Mikaela. They raised their family in Colchester, Vt.Al lost his father at a young age and was raised by his mother, elder siblings and the kinship of the Franco-American coterie on Sand Hill in Augusta, who instilled in him a profound appreciation for family, friends and community.During his years in Vermont Al devoted himself to providing an idyllic family experience for his children, nieces, nephews and the neighborhood kids. Al, being a kid at heart, encouraged the children of Young Street to embrace their imaginations. He provided guidance for the construction of ramshackle tree houses and backyard ice rinks. Inspired by the film The Goonies, Al led novice Young Street explorers on several “Goober Expeditions” in search of hidden caves and lost pirate treasure in the woods of Colchester. Fireworks at holiday gatherings and street picnics were a must.His enthusiasm for sports and community led him to an association with Colchester soccer and baseball leagues. He volunteered countless hours coaching teams and maintaining many area ball fields. In 1990, he skippered the Colchester Prep League All Stars to the Vermont State Championship.Al began his career with the F.D.I.C, following in the footsteps of his older brother and mentor, Donald. At first, this meant splitting time between Washington D.C., and Colchester, until family obligations required him to stay closer to home. His career in the banking industry continued for many years and included stints at Burlington Savings, Chittenden and Merchants Banks as an auditor, executive VP, and chief loans review officer.After nearly three decades in Vermont, he set forth overseas to pursue new adventures behind the former Iron Curtain. This led to contracts with the Asian Development Bank and trips to Russia, Bosnia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. There, he helped nascent governments initiate Western banking policies to enhance communication and cooperation between East and West. Al believed in democracy and saw the expansion of commercial and cultural exchange as a pathway to world peace.It was in Tashkent that he met Feruza, who became his wife in a ceremony on November 30, 2003. Al loved to recount his many escapades, including hiking in the foothills of the Himalayas.Feruza and Al returned to America and settled in Augusta, where he founded Maximis Consulting. There, he continued forging contracts with various regional financial institutions until eventually relocating to Rowlett, Texas. He completed his career in banking where it began, at the F.D.I.C., retiring and running Maximis Enterprises until his death.Al was a man of the world who loved music, opera, ballet, art, traveling, hiking, dancing, building and eating. He spoke French-Canadian and basic Russian and always tried to learn words and phrases in foreign countries where he worked and visited. He was a gregarious person, full of energy, joy, ambition and humor. Al loved history, current events and the politics of the day, as evidenced in his many emails sent. He took great pleasure in the fierce competition for the Maxime Cup at family Risk tournaments. Al cherished the traditions of his Franco-American heritage that carried him through life and often regaled his company with sonorous renditions of Québécois songs of yore.Al is predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Victoire Dostie, and elder siblings, Clement Dostie, Rita (Dostie) Jean, Madeline (Dostie) Dube, Donald Dostie and Louise (Dostie) Redman.Al is survived by his loving wife, Feruza; his former wife, Bridget; his sister-in-law Bonnie Dostie; his children: Alexander James Dostie and his wife, Tracey Girdich; Jeremy Paul Dostie and his wife, Linda, and their children Grace and Charlotte; Mikaela Bridget Dostie and her children, Safiya and Ayelevi. He leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends who will miss his laughter, songs and stories.Funeral services will be held at St. Augustine Church in Augusta, Maine, on Saturday, October 14, followed by a gathering at Le Club Calumet in Augusta.