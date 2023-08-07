Obituary: Allen Moulton, 1952-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Allen Moulton

Allen Moulton, affectionately known as "Gramps," peacefully passed away on August 4, 2023, due to complications stemming from Parkinson’s disease. He died at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, Vt.

Reflecting on his life, just about a month before his passing, he shared, “I did most of the things that I intended to do in this life."



Allen Moulton's accomplishments were rich and diverse. His formative years spanned across the globe, as his father served the UN, leading the family to traverse various countries. He and his four siblings embarked on new educational journeys in places like Mexico, Turkey and Lebanon.



Allen was a quick study with languages, learning French, German and Arabic at the various schools he attended. Returning to the U.S., the family settled in Brattleboro, Vt., during the mid 1960s. Allen later pursued higher education at Greenfield Community College, and, driven by his fascination with understanding humanity, he earned a BS in cultural anthropology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Subsequently, he achieved an MS in psychology from Suffolk University in Boston and attained his MS in childhood nursing at Mass General in Boston.



Upon marrying, Allen returned to Vermont to build a family and establish a private psychology practice in the Stowe and Montpelier region. He also contributed to the educational sphere by teaching nursing courses at Norwich University.



Allen's true vocation was manifested in his dedication to aiding underprivileged and troubled youngsters. He served as a school counselor in various elementary and high schools over the years. Transitioning from private practice, he reentered nursing as an RN, dedicating his skills to UVM Medical Center’s psychiatric unit, Shep 6 and Shep 3, during the evening shifts.



Endowed with kindness and brilliance, Allen possessed a delightful dry wit. He was an attentive father and husband. Allen held a particular concern for the struggles of young men in our society and considered his greatest accomplishment in life to be his influence in guiding emotionally distressed young men and serving as a positive role model. Many of his protégés fondly recall his impact.



In the mid-2000s, Parkinson’s disease struck Allen, leading to disabilities a few years following diagnosis. Yet, his illness never deterred his commitment to various projects. Deep into his affliction, he penned a memoir titled Top of My Game, now available on Amazon.



Allen is survived by his beloved wife, Marcia (Marcie) Vallette, of Johnson, Vt. He is also remembered by his ex-wife, Carla Van Hoy, of Burlington, Vt.; and their son, Nathan Moulton, daughter-in-law, Krystal Moulton, and cherished grandson, Maverick Moulton, of Anchorage, Alaska.

