Obituary: Allyson Adele Ward, 1978-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Allyson Adele Ward

Allyson Adele Ward, 44, of Essex, Vt., passed away September 29, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

She was born on December 14, 1978, the daughter of Mark and Kathie Ward. Ally graduated from Essex High School in 1998, then from Champlain College, with degrees in social services and respiratory therapy. She worked in respiratory therapy at the UVM Medical Center and the Central Vermont Hospital.

Swimming was an important part of her life. She swam for the Essex Town swim team, and she later became a lifeguard, a swim instructor and coach at the Rackets Edge in Colchester, along with her lifelong friend, Angela. She was selected as part of the Disney College Program and worked at Typhoon Lagoon.

In addition to swimming, Ally loved hiking, skiing (all types), kayaking, hunting (highlighted by shooting a bear in Alaska), arts, crafts, and cooking for herself and others.

She loved animals, especially dogs, and most recently Pyper and Billie.

She was a loving caregiver and worked for the Visiting Angels.

She is predeceased by her father, Mark, and her dear friend, Sarah Welcome. She is survived by her mother, Kathie, and her sister, Emily, of Montana; aunts and cousins; and old friends and many new friends she met along her journey. Jason, Craig, Bonnie, Alex, Angela and Julia, many thanks.

Ally, we will miss your warm smile and gentle ways.

Express your love for Ally by taking a walk on the beach or hiking in the woods and be sure to give your friends hugs.



To share memories, visit awrfh.com.