Obituary: Andrew Brown, 1947-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Andrew Brown

Andrew Barry Brown Jr., 76, of Winooski, Vt., passed away, surrounded by his family, on September 3, 2023, after battling with melanoma.

Andy was born on January 3, 1947, to Rhoda (Bassett) and Andrew B. Brown in Bay Shore, N.Y. Because his father served in the US Army, Andy spent his childhood moving with his family within the United States and places overseas, such as Japan and Germany. The family eventually settled in Bakersfield, Vt. Andy graduated from high school from Brigham Academy in 1965 and went on to study mathematics at Johnson State College.



After graduating with a degree in mathematics, Andy started his first teaching job at St. Albans Town School in 1972, where he taught for over 37 years until his retirement. During that time. Andy earned a master’s degree in math education from the University of Vermont. After retirement, because of his love of math and lifelong learning, he became an instructor at CCV, where he helped students learn algebra. Throughout Andy’s life, he shared his view of the world around him through photography. His images captured his love for his family and his special places — the beach and times in nature. When Andy retired, he furthered his photography art by practicing digital painting, using his photographs as a base for the work. He was a member of the Northern Vermont Artist Association.



Andy married Sandy Hall in 1979 in St. Albans. They resided in the wonderful Windtop neighborhood in Fairfax, where their two children, Courtney and Megan, spent their childhoods until moving on to college. Since 2009, Sandy and Andy have been enjoying life in the town of Winooski.



Andy lived his life with his family at the focus. He attended all his daughters’ sports activities and school events and continued to participate in his grandkids’ activities. He instilled in his daughters his love of family, the environment and learning. Many summer vacations were spent in Maine or Cape Cod, enjoying the ocean. Andy loved family adventures, such as the cross-country camping trip from Vermont to California, with everyone packed into the Camry.



Andrew was predeceased by his parents and brother, Charlie Brown. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughter Courtney Laflin and her husband, Jeremy, and daughters, Clara and Isabelle (Rockledge, Fla.); daughter Megan Klinefelter, her husband, Bob, and son, Tommy (Essex, Vt.) He is also survived by his sister, Charlotte Sue Langreich, and brothers Walter, Warren, Carlton, Greg (Dale), Jerry (Sue) and Noel (Maureen). Andy is also survived by several much-loved nieces, nephews and cousins.



In honor of his lifelong commitment of taking care of the earth and the environment, Andy chose a green burial. A memorial celebration of Andy’s life will be scheduled at a later date.



The family wants to thank Dr. Rehman and her oncology team, the Miller 5 nursing staff, and the UVM Home Health and Hospice team.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Vermont Public, 365 Troy Ave., Colchester, VT 05446, or the McClure Miller Respite House, UVM Home Health & Hospice Development Office, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT 05446, or any environmental initiative.



Honored to be serving the family of Andrew Brown is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences are welcome at healdfuneralhome.com.

