Obituary: Andrew Brown, 1947-2023 

Published September 10, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 10, 2023 at 7:13 p.m.
Andrew Barry Brown Jr., 76, of Winooski, Vt., passed away, surrounded by his family, on September 3, 2023, after battling with melanoma.
Andy was born on
January 3, 1947, to Rhoda (Bassett) and Andrew B. Brown in Bay Shore,
N.Y. Because his father served in the US Army, Andy spent his
childhood moving with his family within the United States and places
overseas, such as Japan and Germany. The family eventually settled in
Bakersfield, Vt. Andy graduated from high school from Brigham Academy
in 1965 and went on to study mathematics at Johnson State College.
After graduating
with a degree in mathematics, Andy started his first teaching job at
St. Albans Town School in 1972, where he taught for over 37 years
until his retirement. During that time. Andy earned a master’s
degree in math education from the University of Vermont. After
retirement, because of his love of math and lifelong learning, he
became an instructor at CCV, where he helped students learn algebra.
Throughout Andy’s life, he shared his view of the world around him
through photography. His images captured his love for his family and
his special places — the beach and times in nature. When Andy
retired, he furthered his photography art by practicing digital
painting, using his photographs as a base for the work. He was a
member of the Northern Vermont Artist Association.
Andy married Sandy
Hall in 1979 in St. Albans. They resided in the wonderful Windtop
neighborhood in Fairfax, where their two children, Courtney and
Megan, spent their childhoods until moving on to college. Since 2009,
Sandy and Andy have been enjoying life in the town of Winooski.
Andy lived his life
with his family at the focus. He attended all his daughters’ sports
activities and school events and continued to participate in his
grandkids’ activities. He instilled in his daughters his love of
family, the environment and learning. Many summer vacations were
spent in Maine or Cape Cod, enjoying the ocean. Andy loved family
adventures, such as the cross-country camping trip from Vermont to
California, with everyone packed into the Camry.
Andrew was
predeceased by his parents and brother, Charlie Brown. He is survived
by his wife, Sandy; daughter Courtney Laflin and her husband, Jeremy,
and daughters, Clara and Isabelle (Rockledge, Fla.); daughter Megan
Klinefelter, her husband, Bob, and son, Tommy (Essex, Vt.) He is also
survived by his sister, Charlotte Sue Langreich, and brothers Walter,
Warren, Carlton, Greg (Dale), Jerry (Sue) and Noel (Maureen). Andy is
also survived by several much-loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
In honor of his
lifelong commitment of taking care of the earth and the environment,
Andy chose a green burial. A memorial celebration of Andy’s life
will be scheduled at a later date.
The family wants to
thank Dr. Rehman and her oncology team, the Miller 5 nursing staff,
and the UVM Home Health and Hospice team.
In lieu of flowers,
the family requests donations be made to Vermont Public, 365 Troy
Ave., Colchester, VT 05446, or the McClure Miller Respite House, UVM
Home Health & Hospice Development Office, 1110 Prim Rd.,
Colchester, VT 05446, or any environmental initiative.
Honored to be
serving the family of Andrew Brown is the Heald Funeral Home, where
messages of condolences are welcome at healdfuneralhome.com.