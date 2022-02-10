 Obituary: Andrew Ian Gagnon, 1984-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 10, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Andrew Ian Gagnon, 1984-2022 

Transplant surgeon saved hundreds of lives and made treasured memories with his family

click to enlarge Andrew Gagnon - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Andrew Gagnon

Andrew Ian Gagnon, 38, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, died on Thursday February 3, 2022. He was the husband of Candice and loving father to Eliza, Lincoln and Anderson. Andrew was a dedicated transplant surgeon at Canyon Surgical Associates in Murray, Utah.

Andrew was born on January 22, 1984, in Burlington, Vt., to Fiona M. Murray and Dave A. Gagnon. He grew up in Underhill, Vt., where he developed a love for soccer and the outdoors. His brothers, James and Robert, cherish the memory during that time of building epic bobsledding runs together with Andrew on their backyard hillside.

Andrew graduated from Mount Mansfield Union High School in 2002 and went on to complete his undergraduate studies at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 2005. He attended medical school at the University of Vermont, receiving his doctor of medicine degree in 2011. He completed his medical residency in general surgery and fellowship in transplantation surgery at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass. In 2018, he and his family moved to Utah, where Andrew continued his career as a transplant surgeon at Intermountain Medical Center, saving hundreds of lives and positively impacting countless others.

During his time in Utah, Andrew could be found with his family and friends in the mountains doing the things he loved. He was an avid skier, mountain biker and hiker, and he took great joy in introducing his children to these activities and spending time with them outdoors. He could also be found many evenings playing board games and card games with his family, reading books and helping the kids with their homework.

Andrew will be remembered as a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. We will treasure the memories of his warm smile, his love of his family, his dedication to others and his genuine caring disposition.

Andrew was preceded in death by his father, Dave A. Gagnon.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Candice Marie Lamar Gagnon; children, Eliza Willow Gagnon, Lincoln Andrew Gagnon and Anderson Lamar Gagnon; mother, Fiona M. Murray; brothers, James A. Gagnon and Robert J. Gagnon; and many aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews in Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and England.

A memorial will be held in honor and remembrance of Andrew at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary in Cottonwood Heights on Sunday, February 13, 10 a.m. to noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe organized by friends in memory of Andrew (gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-andrew-gagnon).

“Now cracks a noble heart. Good-night, Sweet Prince; And may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”
—Shakespeare, Hamlet

