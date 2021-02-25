 Obituary: Andrew Saver, 1972-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 25, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Andrew Saver, 1972-2021 

Burlingtonian spent some of his favorite times on Lake Champlain with friends and family

click to enlarge Andrew Saver - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Andrew Saver

Andrew Saver passed away in his home in Burlington, Vt., on February 19, 2021, surrounded by his wife, Bridget Corkery; his parents, Greg and Linda Saver; his sisters, Megan Criss and Amanda Cleary; and his faithful dog, Leo.

Andy was born and grew up in Islip, Long Island. After high school, he attended college in Vermont, which became his lifelong home. In 2007, he married his wife, Bridget Corkery, who loved him and took great care of him during his two-year-plus battle with colon cancer. In college, Andy took an interest in cooking and spent his career in some of Burlington’s best restaurants, where he was known and loved by his coworkers for his industriousness, his lightheartedness and his ability to make the long hours seem short.

Andy lived his life as few of us can — unburdened by others’ opinions or expectations. He was kind and thoughtful, the type of person animals and small children are drawn to because he radiated a calm and unassuming confidence. He figured out early in life that his happiness was derived from the pursuit of his interests and acquisition of knowledge about topics he enjoyed. He was a voracious reader and lifelong self-teacher/learner. This is how he taught himself to draw, to play guitar, to cook, to code and to build his own boat, where he spent some of his favorite times — on Lake Champlain, with his wife, family and friends enjoying the water, just as he had since childhood with his parents and sisters on Long Island’s Great South Bay.

May Andy forever have fair weather, cold beer and good fishing, and may we all be a little more like him for our time on Earth.

Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to his family, please visit cremationsocietycc.com.

