Obituary: Andrew Verner. 1993-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Andrew Verner

Andrew Joseph Verner, 29, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 11, 2023. He was born on September 9, 1993, in Burlington, and was predeceased by his father, Richard George Verner, and mother, Brenda Lee Foster (McGrail).Andrew is survived by his sisters Melissa MacDonald and husband, Alex, of Bolton, and Rebekah Foster of Concord, N.H.; aunts Mary Verner, of Burlington, Cheryl Delorme and husband, Bernie, of St. Albans, Nancy MacDonald, of Colchester, Bonnie Whitney, of Starksboro, and Lori McGrail, of St. Albans; uncles William Verner, of Natick, Mass., and Merrill McGrail, of St. Albans; nephews Logan MacDonald and Brayden Burr; and 19 cousins.When I come to the end of my journeyAnd I travel my last weary mile,Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned,And remember only the smile.Forget unkind words I have spoken.Remember some good I have done.Forget that I ever had heartache,And remember I’ve had loads of fun.Forget that I’ve stumbled and blunderedAnd sometimes fell by the way.Remember I have fought some hard battlesAnd won, ere the close of the day.Then forget to grieve for my going.I would not have you sad for a day.But in summer just gather some flowers,And remember the place where I lay.And come in the shade of evening,When the sun paints the sky in the west.Stand for a few moments beside me,And remember only my best.A remembrance of Andrew’s life will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 1-3 p.m., at Stephen C. Gregory & Son, 470 Meadowland Dr., Ste. 7, So. Burlington.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Andrew’s honor to Howard Mental Health, Spectrum Youth and Family Services or the Waystation at COTS.