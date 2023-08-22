Obituary: Angela Dawn Mullins, 1975-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Angela Dawn Mullins

On June 7, 2023, a new star began shining brightly in the night sky. It is the one with the eternal halo, the star of my beloved wife, Angela Dawn Mullins. A beacon of light in life, she will forever be remembered for her vibrant smile, loving kindness, infectious laughter, perseverance and determination, and her whimsical appreciation of all life.

Angela was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran; an award winning photographer; and a loving wife, partner, mother and friend. She was, above all, a resolute survivor. In her too-short life, she overcame adversity of every kind, refusing to allow abuse, homelessness or addiction limit her determination to succeed. When diagnosed with stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma in 2021, she faced a challenge like no other. The odds she was given only ignited her phoenix-like resolve and spirit. She lived, fought and survived beyond all expectations and prognoses.



In life, Angela enjoyed traveling and relishing all manner of rural and urban adventures — from relaxing by a campfire on the Maine coast to discovering a new taco bar in Manhattan. She loved the tranquil shores of Lake George in summer and the snowy wonders of the High Peaks surrounding Lake Placid in winter. As a photographer, Angela discovered and appreciated the everyday details of life that most never notice and captured the hidden beauties in people, animals, landscapes, and nature, and viewed the world with a keener eye than that of her favorite bird — the majestic eagle. Angela was never shy to express a childlike fascination in the unique treasures uncovered in her leisure time while exploring. She delighted in sampling new foods and sweet treats, from gelato to donuts.



Angela was an active member of the Disabled American Veterans and a friend to everyone. She epitomized humanity in action, accepting all without judgement, and she was often quick to share her good fortune freely, especially among the downtrodden or disadvantaged. Despite her cancer, Angela remained active, touching hearts; it was an art that she was most adept at, grasping mine as soon as I met her. Rarely did a stranger walk away from meeting Angie without a smile. Her passing necessitates the sharing of an anecdote that exemplifies who Angela was in life:



On a frigid March night in Manhattan, after completing a late evening round of chemotherapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering, she insisted on a walk (me steering her wheelchair along the streets) for fresh air before returning to the hospital after dinner out. I knew she was on a mission. At dinner she always had extra food and sides because her treatment didn't allow her to consume all that she craved. She would pack her leftovers meticulously in portions before we started our walks back, and, along the way, she would awaken homeless people in our path with a cheerful, "Hi! Would you like a hot meal?" That night she passed out three meals — to a man sleeping across from Macy's and to two women encamped outside the Chapel of St. Francis of Assisi. While I continued to worry about her health, safety and warmth, the joy in her eyes seemed the best medicine for her body and her soul.



To know Angela was a blessing; to love her was a miracle. Throughout her battle with cancer, Angela exuded positivity and confidence. She rarely showed fear. When her oncology team tried to shorten treatment, she was defiant: "You said EIGHT rounds. We're doing EIGHT!"



After each chemo, rads or surgery, Angela refused to ring the traditional cancer bells, stating boldly, "I'll ring it when I'm cancer free!" Today when chimes sound and bells toll in the wind, they ring for Angie and her recently achieved heavenly freedom.



Born Angela Dawn Vigil in 1975 in Kansas City, Mo., to Tom Vigil and Martha Jennings, Angela is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Tom Mullins; her sons, Samuel, Christopher, and Johnathon Letson; her daughter, Maykayla Letson; and her stepdaughter, Stormi Mullins. She is also survived by her father, Tom Vigil; brothers, Tom Vigil Jr. and Moises Vigil; and several stepsiblings, nieces and nephews.



Friends are invited to remember Angela in a manner most dear to her — around the dinner table or by providing or sharing a meal to someone in need. Her memory can also be honored by donations or meals to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 237 East St., Burlington, VT. A celebration of Angela's life will be held at a future date.



Angela, I see your light...we will go together again soon. I love you.

