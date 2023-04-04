Obituary: Angela Delorme, 1931-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Angela Delorme

Angela Theresa Delorme, 92, of Burlington, Vt., passed away at her home on March 22, 2023, surrounded by love.

Angela was born in Forest Hill, Md., on March 18, 1931, the fourth of seven children of William Henry Jones and Margaret Cochran Jones. Her father died at a young age, and her mother worked very hard to keep her family intact. The children grew up knowing how to work hard and to thank God for all they had.



Immediately following graduation from high school, Angie took the bus into Baltimore each week to work. She would stay with her Aunt Beazie in the city and bus home on weekends. This is how she met her husband, Fred, while he was attending the University of Maryland School of Dentistry.



Fred and Angela were married December 29, 1956, and went on to have six children that they raised in the New North End of Burlington, Vt.



When her kids were old enough to be in school, Angela worked beside her husband in his dental practice for many years. She loved her co-workers, and visiting with all of the patients.



Angela was a devoted Catholic and taught catechism to first grade students for over 30 years at St. Mark's Church. For many years, she was a very active member of the Ladies of St. Mark's. She became a Eucharistic minister and delivered the Holy Eucharist to the elderly and shut-ins. She also spent countless hours in Eucharistic Adoration at the Church.



Angela was very dedicated to volunteer and charity work. She delivered Meals on Wheels for many years, and volunteered for the American Heart Association and the Cancer Crusade.



Angela was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her son William; her parents, William and Margaret; her siblings and their spouses; her first-born Henry, who died as an infant; Phyllis Alloca and husband, Jack; Peggy Jones; David Jones and his wife, Kathy; Agnes Turgeon; Vivian Siewierski; her niece Donna Chicuto; and her father and mother-in-law, Fred and Jeanne Delorme.



Angela is survived by her children Bert, Ben, Becky, Beth and her husband, Bill Buckingham, and Barbara and her husband, Frank Davison; grandchildren Sabrina and her husband, Eric Decker; Ryan Delorme; Aubree Brunette; Christina Brunette; great-grandchildren Bradley and Lucy Decker; sister in law Cheryl Dodds and her husband, Donald; as well as many nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Sarah Roberts and all of her doctors at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Special thanks, appreciation, and so much love to her caregivers that allowed her to stay in her home. We are forever grateful to Ginger, Betsy, Jennifer, Makayla and her granddaughter, Sabrina. You all brought her so much comfort and gave her so much love.



A funeral mass will be held at St. Mark's Church, Burlington, Vt., on April 15, at 11 a.m., with a burial to follow at Resurrection Park in South Burlington, Vt. A small reception will be held at St. Mark's Family Center following the burial.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or St Mark's Church.

