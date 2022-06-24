Obituary: Angela Schmehl, 1978-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Angela Schmehl

Angela Jeanne Schmehl, 44, of Burlington, Vt., passed away on June 20, 2022. Angela was born on April 10, 1978, in Burlington, Vt., as the daughter of Daniel Hutchinson and Marie (Gomez) Prescott.Angela spent a lot of her working life as a cook in restaurants and was most recently working on becoming a recovery support coach. She was an incredibly resilient woman who overcame so many of the obstacles that life threw at her. Her big heart and love for the community was shown in a number of ways, including cooking for the homeless shelters. Some of Angela's happiest moments were spent with her partner, Edwin "Tommy" Sizemore, outside camping together with their beloved dog Odie. Her greatest joy was being a mother, and she loved her children endlessly. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family who love her immensely.She is survived by her partner, Edwin "Tommy" Sizemore; her son, James Schmehl, and his father, Jeff Schmehl; her parents, Daniel Hutchinson of Burlington, Vt., and Marie (David) Prescott of Grand Isle, Vt.; her siblings, Katie (Dwayne) Charbonneau Ballard of Essex, Vt. and Zach Hutchinson of Salt Lake City, Utah; and her nieces and nephews, Zoey, Peyton, Noah, Avery, Serenity and Kenna.Angela is reunited in heaven with her baby boy, Ronin Allister Schmehl, and grandparents, Joyce Gomez and Daniel (Jeanne) Hutchinson.For those who wish, donations can be made to charities supporting twin transfusion research and Turning Point Center of Chittenden County.