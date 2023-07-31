 Obituary: Ann Harold McCullough Leary, 1937-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 31, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Ann Harold McCullough Leary, 1937-2023 

Mother of eight children was active in the community and had many friends

Published July 31, 2023

Ann H. McCullough Leary - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Ann H. McCullough Leary

Ann H. McCullough Leary of Aspen Lane in Williston, Vt., passed away on July 27, 2023, following a long illness.

She was born on January 3, 1937, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Harold and Eunice Hill McCullough. She was a graduate of Catonsville Senior High School, class of 1955. On June 22, 1957, she was married to James Leary in St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Catonsville, Md.

After her marriage she moved to Colchester, where Jim was a student at Saint Michael’s College. After his graduation they moved to New York City and then to Deerfield, N.H., where she was active in the community and had many friends. They returned to Vermont in 1967 with six boys and had two more children. They lived in Underhill for 19 years and then moved to Williston.

She spent many hours raising children, knitting, crocheting afghans and cross-stitching marriage samplers for her children and to donate. She also attended Trinity College and worked at Champlain Industries in Colchester.

She is survived by six of her eight children, Brian (Barb), Steven, John (Colleen), Kevin, Sarah and Peter (Tammy); 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold & Eunice McCullough; her brothers, Scott and Lanny; her sons Tim and David; her husband of 66 years, James; her daughter-in-law Carrie; and her cousin Chip Day.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 3, 1 p.m., at the Ready Funeral and Cremation Services South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library in Williston, Vt. To send online condolences to her family, please visit readyfuneral.com.

