Obituary: Ann Kandiss Thermansen, 1948-2023 

- Courtesy
Ann “Kandi” Kandiss Thermansen, 74, of North Jefferson Road in South Burlington, died on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, following a long series of illnesses.
Kandi was born on December 1, 1948, in Neenah, Wis., the daughter of Richard and Ann (Post) Kelly. She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, class of 1971. On May 5, 1973, she was married in St. Margaret Mary Church in Neenah, Wis., to Mark Christopher Thermansen.
Kandi lived all over the United States, as her husband’s career with IBM included many transfers and opportunities. Here in Vermont, Kandi worked as chief admin officer/director of human services, where she was instrumental in building Champlain Housing Trust (CHT). She was admired and beloved by her co-workers and built many lasting friendships at CHT and elsewhere. She was the prime mover and world traveler for the entire family. She lived a life full to the brim, every day, every moment.
Kandi is survived by her husband, Mark; daughter, Jennifer O’Brien, and her husband, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Kate Thermansen; three grandchildren, Graham O’Brien and Finnegan and Angus Thermansen; a sister, Pam Eveline, and her husband, Greg; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and two sons, Christopher (1974) and Joshua (2019).
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 5, at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center (Lake Lobby), located at 60 Lake Street in Burlington, from 2-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kandi’s name may be made to the Champlain Housing Trust.
Arrangements are in care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to her family please visit cremationsocietycc.com
