Obituary: Ann Logie Smallwood, 1929-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Ann Logie Smallwood

Ann Smallwood, 93, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, September 3, 2023, after living in independent living at Wake Robin, Shelburne, VT, since 2001.

Ann was born in Montclair, N.J. on October 7, 1929, the daughter of James and Dorothy Logie. After graduating from Montclair High School, she attended Smith College and graduated in 1951. That September, she married Frank Smallwood, who predeceased her in 2013.



Ann’s life was full of family, friendship and a quest for learning, as well as a love for travel, the arts, music and gardening. Ann and Frank raised their family in Norwich, Vt., and lived in their home for almost 30 years — a house that Ann designed — before they relocated to the Burlington area in 1991. Other places that Ann and Frank called home for extended periods were England, Greece and Washington, D.C. As avid travelers, they spent many weeks each year for almost 50 years in her beloved Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands.



click to enlarge Courtesy

Ann Logie Smallwood

Ann cherished time with family, organizing many family reunions over the years. She also had a fulfilling career. She began working after college at the Design School in Cambridge, Mass. When the children were teenagers, Ann went back to school and received her master’s degree in education from the University of Vermont. She worked for many years as an assistant dean of students at Dartmouth College, an opportunity that allowed her to support and mentor young adults. She held an interim deputy director position at the Hood Museum at Dartmouth, volunteered and served as chairman of the board of the Fleming Museum at UVM, helped with the recent Pierson Library renovation, and was very involved in many committees and activities at Wake Robin, including the Gentry Lectureship and the art selection committees.



Ann truly cherished the gift of friendship and joy so many gave to her. When asked to describe Ann, her friends offered the following: “She was an individual of exceptional grace, elegance, intelligence and generosity of spirit.” “She had a particular talent for making people feel deeply heard and genuinely appreciated.”



Ann was very generous and active with many local nonprofit organizations. Ann and Frank established the Smallwood Family Scholarship Endowment Fund at the Stern Center for Language and Learning in Williston, Vt. She was also a passionate supporter of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival and was proud that the family donated the beautiful music sound shell in Frank’s memory, used on stage at the festival.

Ann is survived by her four children: her daughter Susan and her husband, Warren M.S. Ernst, of Dallas, Texas; her daughter Sandy and her husband, Don Rendall, of South Burlington; her son Dave and his wife, Patti (Sullivan), of Essex Junction; and her son Don of South Hero. She was known as “Mia” to her beloved 10 grandchildren and their spouses/partners: Joshua and Kathryn, David and Ariana, Sam and Emilie, Katherine and Ryan, Annie and Matt, Stephanie and Mike, Sarah and Walt, Carrie and Andrew, Derek and Maura, and Kendra and Tristan; as well as her ten great-grandchildren, Lydia, Nila, Teddy, Kate, Aza, Arthur, Margot, Oliver, Riley and Blaine. Ann is also survived by her brother Jim Logie and her sister Jane Logie Whitley.



The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Gene Moore and the staff at Wake Robin. Those wishing to remember Ann with a gift, please contribute to the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival (LCCMF), the Stern Center for Language and Learning or a nonprofit of your choice.



A circle of remembrance will be held at All Souls Interfaith Gathering in Shelburne, Vt., on Saturday, October 14, at 2 p.m.

