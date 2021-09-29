Obituary: Anne Boardman, 1927-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Anne Boardman

Anne "Nancy" Moran Boardman, 94, of South Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on September 22, 2021. Thinking of others to her last breath, and cherishing a family get-together, Nancy managed to give just enough notice of her passing to allow for a beautiful farewell gathering, at home surrounded by her family.Nancy was born on September 9, 1927, to the late William and Catherine Moran, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She graduated from St. Edmunds High School and received her RN from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Brooklyn.Nancy met the late Dr. John "Jack" D. Boardman in Brooklyn. They married in 1950 and, after Jack’s medical training was complete, returned to his home state of Vermont. Nancy retired from nursing but often put her nursing skills to good use raising their seven children and volunteering for Hospice, the Red Cross and Meals on Wheels, to name a few. She was a woman of great faith with a humble capacity to give to others on every level.By nature, Nancy was a nurturer; her home was warm and welcoming. There was always another seat at her table and an extra spot for an overnight guest. Her nieces and nephews both near and far, as well as friends of her children, frequently visited her home on Crescent Road. Literally to this day, they speak of her kindness and how she made them feel. (Her chocolate chip cookies were just a bonus!)From the moment Nancy was blessed to become a grandmother, she was simply known as Nanny to all who met her. She relished being a mother, grandmother and, more recently, a great-grandmother. Nanny showed us the way to love and be loved, and without fail, as you parted ways, you would hear “God Bless.”Nancy is survived by her seven children and their spouses: Kathryn Boardman and Toby Knox of South Burlington; John D. Boardman Jr. of North Palm Beach, Fla.; Susan Boardman Russ and Jack Russ of Oxford, Miss.; William and Cindy Duncan Boardman of South Burlington; Brian and Brooks Barton Boardman of Burlington; Tia Boardman Trottier and Peter Trottier of South Burlington; and Elizabeth Boardman Davis and Jed Davis of South Burlington.She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Amanda Knox Hoffman and Tyler Hoffman; Andrew Knox and Catherine Lindberg Knox; Jacqueline Russ; Meghan Boardman Smith and Kyle Smith; Corey Boardman; Sam, Will, Lucas and Lillian Boardman; Ben Trottier and Sara Samaha Trottier; Jack Trottier; and John, Harrison, A.M. and Catherine Davis; as well as her five great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Lillian Hoffman, Owen Smith, Charlie Knox, and Elizabeth Trottier.Nancy also leaves behind her in-laws David and Joan Boardman, and Col. (Ret.) Francis Maccini; her cousin Colleen Foley; and many nieces and nephews she loved as her own — who, quite beautifully, felt the same about her.In addition to her husband, Jack, Nancy was predeceased by her siblings William and Anne Moran, Betty and George DeMartini, Ellen and Cy Fader, Colleen Moran, Sr. Catherine William Moran, and Dolores and Gerard Bennett; her in-laws I. Munn Jr. and Lillian Boardman, Marie Boardman Maccini, Robert and Nancy Boardman; and three nephews, I. Munn Boardman III, Robert E. Boardman Jr. and Paul T. Fader.There will be visitation at St. Catherine’s Church in Shelburne on Friday, October 15, at 12:30 p.m., followed by a mass of Christian burial at 1:30 p.m. The Rite of Committal at Resurrection Park Cemetery in Burlington will immediately follow the mass. Wearing of masks indoors is respectfully recommended as appropriate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that people make donations to support the Visiting Nurses Association of Vermont.