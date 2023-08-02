Obituary: Anne Christine Averyt, 1946-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Anne Christine Averyt

We regretfully announce the passing of Anne Christine Averyt, who passed away surrounded by family on July 17, 2023, at age 77 in Colchester, Vt.

Anne was born in Altoona, Pa., on June 21, 1946, as the second child to parents Frederick and Gladys Yetter. She attended Cheltenham High School and graduated from George Washington University with a BA in English language and literature before beginning a long career of writing and reporting. She was the author of two nonfiction books, several poetry chapbooks and, most recently, a book of essays, Vermont Perspectives. Anne was a talented storyteller who loved to share her gift for poetry and keen observations with the world. Her ponderings were a well-known feature in her adopted state of Vermont, where she was a nine-year contributor to the commentary series on Vermont Public.

While she spent more than four decades living in Vermont, Anne was also an avid traveler, having lived in Berlin and Brussels and ventured widely around Europe, including on many occasions to her favorite city, Paris. An enthusiastic — if at times disgruntled — fan of the Phillies, Anne loved sports and excitedly supported her local and hometown teams. She always gave of herself, including as a volunteer cook at Howard Mental Health Center’s Assist program, and she made many cherished friends while leading writers’ groups and helping others. As a loving and dedicated mother to twin sons and a doting grandmother to three granddaughters, Anne loved spending time with her family more than anything.

Anne is survived by her son Alan, his wife, Mollie, and their daughters, Eliza and Lainey; her son Kevin, his wife, Katelynn, and their daughter, Marcella; and former husband and close friend, William Averyt, and his partner, Eric Nichols. She also is survived by her brother, Fred Yetter, and sisters, Karen Yetter, Jane Smith and Linda Auchinleck. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 9, from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Williston Place, 422 Blair Park Rd., Williston. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.