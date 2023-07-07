Obituary: Anne J. Alexander, 1939-2023 

Courtesy

Anne J. Alexander

Anne Johnson Alexander passed away on June 29, 2023, with John, her loving husband of over 67 years, by her side. It is a Herculean effort to create a full picture of a life well-lived over nearly 84 years. Our family has attempted to weave glimpses of experiences and memories to tell a story of our spouse, mother, grandmother and sibling.

Anne, born September 14, 1939, began her 67-plus-year journey with husband, John (Johnny to Anne and born March 14, 1939), while still in high school, where they were voted “cutest couple.” Anne, the “navigator,” and a loving and generous wife and mother, shared her values and sensitivity with her children, as well as her eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Anne’s life was devoted to her family, her dear friends, her community and her vocation of teaching. Anne served on a multitude of community boards, as well as supporting those with special needs. The values she instilled in her family have resulted in all her children pursuing careers in education, as well as social services.



One of her children vividly remembers Anne saying, “It is not enough to be kind. You must also take action." She steadfastly modeled this throughout her life. In the 1970s, Anne was active in her church, as well as the Sara Holbrook Community Center in Burlington. Later, she juggled parenting her five children while earning her masters of arts degree from Johnson State College. This led to her teaching at Browns River Middle School in Underhill and Concord High School in Concord, Vt. The notion of “taking action” led Anne and John to the Northeast Kingdom, where together they founded Eagle Eye Farm Rehabilitation Center, a therapeutic community for individuals with traumatic brain injuries.



Anne also encouraged her “5” to be active and supported them in pursuing horse riding, tennis, soccer and skiing, among other activities. She and John helped their kids get their start on skis at the Underhill Ski Bowl and joined them when they had the rare spare moment. Our mother carried this energy into her later years as well, even skiing with her grandchildren into her mid-70s.



Our mother possessed many gifts, including that of storytelling. She had the ability to remember the finest of details and crafted stories that captured innocent moments and exchanges with neighbors, family members and even strangers, showing how the most common of experiences can be compelling. She was a wise, understated individual who took notice of her surroundings with a keen eye.



For as long as the siblings can remember, their parents signed even the simplest of notes to each other, such as grocery lists, with a “5.” A reminder to each other of the primary focus in their lives — their five children. Recently, Anne shared with one of her children that she went to sleep each night only after thinking of each of her children, each of her grandchildren and her one great-grandchild; only then could she rest. This is the love and dedication that we have experienced and cherished and will so dearly miss. Although Anne’s journey on earth has ended, her values will live on through her children and grandchildren.



Anne was predeceased by her brother Charlie, grandson Ian Alexander, and son-in-law Earl Whitmore. She leaves her children, John (Michelle); Jennifer; Steve (Devon); Sarah Jane; and Eben (Karlie); her grandchildren Zachary (Brooke), Jesse, Gwyneth, Benjamin, Gaylen, Aine, Rohan, Ezra, Annie, Karter; and great-grandchild Ephraim; as well as nieces and nephews. She also leaves her Johnson family siblings Donald Jr., Ellen, Margaret, Jean and Kathy.



A lover of poetry (especially by Irish writers!), mythology and Irish folktales, we will leave you with a farewell: Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine



“Death leaves a heartache

no one can heal; Love

leaves a memory

no one can steal”

A private service will be scheduled at the family’s convenience. A celebration of Anne’s life will be held at a date yet to be determined.

