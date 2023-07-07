Obituary: Anne J. Alexander, 1939-2023 

Published July 7, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 7, 2023 at 1:51 p.m.
Anne Johnson Alexander passed away on June 29, 2023, with John, her loving husband of over 67 years, by her side. It is a Herculean effort to create a full picture of a life well-lived over nearly 84 years. Our family has attempted to weave glimpses of experiences and memories to tell a story of our spouse, mother, grandmother and sibling.
Anne,
born September 14, 1939, began her 67-plus-year journey with husband,
John (Johnny to Anne and born March 14, 1939), while still in high
school, where they were voted “cutest couple.” Anne, the
“navigator,” and a loving and generous wife and mother, shared
her values and sensitivity with her children, as well as her eleven
grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Anne’s
life was devoted to her family, her dear friends, her community and
her vocation of teaching. Anne served on a multitude of community
boards, as well as supporting those with special needs. The values
she instilled in her family have resulted in all her children
pursuing careers in education, as well as social services.
One
of her children vividly remembers Anne saying, “It is not enough to
be kind. You must also take action." She steadfastly modeled
this throughout her life. In the 1970s, Anne was active in her
church, as well as the Sara Holbrook Community Center in Burlington.
Later, she juggled parenting her five children while earning her
masters of arts degree from Johnson State College. This led to her
teaching at Browns River Middle School in Underhill and Concord High
School in Concord, Vt. The notion of “taking action” led Anne and
John to the Northeast Kingdom, where together they founded Eagle Eye
Farm Rehabilitation Center, a therapeutic community for individuals
with traumatic brain injuries.
Anne
also encouraged her “5” to be active and supported them in
pursuing horse riding, tennis, soccer and skiing, among other
activities. She and John helped their kids get their start on skis at
the Underhill Ski Bowl and joined them when they had the rare spare
moment. Our mother carried this energy into her later years as well,
even skiing with her grandchildren into her mid-70s.
Our
mother possessed many gifts, including that of storytelling. She had
the ability to remember the finest of details and crafted stories
that captured innocent moments and exchanges with neighbors, family
members and even strangers, showing how the most common of
experiences can be compelling. She was a wise, understated individual
who took notice of her surroundings with a keen eye.
For
as long as the siblings can remember, their parents signed even the
simplest of notes to each other, such as grocery lists, with a “5.”
A reminder to each other of the primary focus in their lives —
their five children. Recently, Anne shared with one of her children
that she went to sleep each night only after thinking of each of her
children, each of her grandchildren and her one great-grandchild;
only then could she rest. This is the love and dedication that we
have experienced and cherished and will so dearly miss. Although
Anne’s journey on earth has ended, her values will live on through
her children and grandchildren.
Anne
was predeceased by her brother Charlie, grandson Ian Alexander, and
son-in-law Earl Whitmore. She leaves her children, John (Michelle);
Jennifer; Steve (Devon); Sarah Jane; and Eben (Karlie); her
grandchildren Zachary (Brooke), Jesse, Gwyneth, Benjamin, Gaylen,
Aine, Rohan, Ezra, Annie, Karter; and great-grandchild Ephraim; as
well as nieces and nephews. She also leaves her Johnson family
siblings Donald Jr., Ellen, Margaret, Jean and Kathy.
A
lover of poetry (especially by Irish writers!), mythology and Irish
folktales, we will leave you with a farewell: Ar scáth a chéile a
mhaireann na daoine
“Death
leaves a heartache
no one can heal; Love
leaves a memory
no one can steal”
A
private service will be scheduled at the family’s convenience. A
celebration of Anne’s life will be held at a date yet to be
determined.