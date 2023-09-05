Obituary: Anthony Lee, 1991-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Anthony T. Lee, 31, was taken from us suddenly on August 25, 2023, in South Burlington, Vt. Tony was born in Lebanon, N.H., and raised in Windsor, Vt., and Lyme, N.H., graduating from Rivendell Academy in 2010. For the past three years he lived in Stockbridge, Vt., with his mom and stepfather and worked at UPS in Wilder, loading the trucks in the early morning hours. He loved his job and was totally invested in being a member of the Teamsters Local 597. The hours were also great; ending a shift by 9:30 a.m. gave him the rest of the day to do things he loved to do. You could find Anthony fishing, either alone at Kent Pond in Killington or elsewhere with friends Jack or Brian; off-road four-wheeling or snowmobiling; or tinkering on lawn equipment or vehicles of family and neighbors that needed repair. He loved turning a wrench!



Anthony, despite his shyness, made friends easily and kept them, many from his school days. He found time to spend with them or just pick up the phone and reconnect for an hour with someone he hadn’t seen in a while. Tony was always there to lend a helping hand. At home he made time to help with tree removal, scraping and painting the house, or mowing the lawn. Several of his neighbors have had auto or garden equipment work done by him, or he’d spend an entire day here and there helping a coworker with tasks around their home. He would try to get to his grandfathers to snowblow or just sit in the living room chatting. He was generous with his time for his Oma before her passing last year and was there holding her hand when she took her last breath. He truly had the biggest, kindest heart and was dealt an unfair hand.



Tony is predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Sheila Dessert, of Lebanon, N.H.; his maternal grandparents, E. Thomas Arsenault of Lebanon, N.H., and Carola Schrank of Stockbridge, Vt.; and his aunts Regina Arsenault of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Heidi Arsenault of Windsor, Vt.



He is survived by his mother and her partner, Julie Maxfield and Joseph Havelka Jr., of Stockbridge, Vt.; his father and stepmother, Jeff and Cara Lee, of Kyle, Texas; his paternal grandfather, Henry Dessert, of Lebanon, N.H.; his half-sister, Abby Cosgrove, of Fabius, N.Y.; his stepsister, Deanna Gold, of Fayetteville, N.C.; his aunt and uncle Kathie and Robin Burrell of Canaan, N.H.; and so many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 10, 10 a.m., at the Stockbridge Meeting House, 97 Maplewood Dr., Stockbridge, VT, with a reception to follow at the Clear River Tavern, 2640 VT Route 100, Pittsfield, VT. Bring your stories and memories and plan to share them with everyone.



Arrangements are by Day Funeral Home of Randolph, Vt.