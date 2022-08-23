Obituary: Anthony Lovell Redington, 1939-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Anthony Redington

Anthony Lovell Redington passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after a long illness. He was 83.Anthony was born on April 30, 1939, in Keene, N.H., to Ruth Lovell Redington Wade. He graduated from Keene High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Norwich University in Vermont and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Maine.Shortly after graduating from Norwich University, he started out as an advertising director at Steamtown U.S.A. in Bellows Falls, Vt., and then as a newspaper reporter at theandin Maine.Starting in the 1970s, he became a consultant and researcher in public policy and transportation, which he continued until 2022. He worked for transportation agencies in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.Some of his career highlights include heading the planning and development of the first modern roundabout in the Northeast (Keck Circle, Montpelier, in 1995) and helping lead multiple walk-bike path projects in central and northern Vermont. He conducted and presented several transportation research reports that were published by the Canadian Transportation Research Forum on subjects ranging from roundabouts to walk mode and commuter rail (1997 to 2014).Anthony had a passion for roundabouts and traffic/pedestrian/bicycle safety, public policy, and local/state/national politics. He loved to travel and did so extensively throughout the USA, Canada and all over Asia. He also had a love for jazz and attending sporting events of all kinds throughout his life.Anthony is survived by Joshua “JJ” and Joy Redington of Northfield, Vt.; Nicholas Redington of Chicago, Ill.; and Benjamin Redington of Burlington, Vt.The memorial service time and place will be on October 8 at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington.