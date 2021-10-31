 Obituary: Arthur "Arturo" Torres, 1976-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

October 31, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Arthur "Arturo" Torres, 1976-2021 

Longtime Vermonter had an unsinkable spirit and wicked sense of humor

click to enlarge Arthur Torres - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Arthur Torres

Arthur Torres — who spread mischief, told tall tales, made friends wherever he went, and lived life on his own terms entirely untroubled by the judgment or expectations of others — passed away on October 23, 2021, while vacationing with his wife, Emily Glick. He grew up in the Bronx, but his only true home was Vermont. He lived there with Emily for nearly 20 years, and they were deeply in love.

If you spent time on Church Street, you probably saw Arthur cruising by in his power chair with a dog by his side or in his lap. Or maybe you met him at one of his favorite haunts: Stone Soup, Muddy Waters, RJs, Foam or Red Panda. Arthur lived his last two years in Oregon but returned frequently to Burlington for visits.

Arthur’s illnesses — multiple sclerosis and myotonic muscular dystrophy — imposed more and more limitations every year. But he persevered with an unsinkable spirit and his wicked sense of humor. He traveled frequently and developed ingenious strategies for racking up frequent-flier miles and hotel points — even collecting enough miles to fly him and Emily to the Maldives free of cost.

Before Arthur was confined to a wheelchair, he loved cycling, especially along the causeway. He found cycling easier and less painful than walking. After he could no longer cycle, Arthur took up swimming and snorkeling. He enjoyed a special freedom in the water, unencumbered by his stiff and weakened legs. Arthur did not want anyone’s pity or sympathy but would happily accept a beer, an invite to a party, or a good game of speed chess or Texas Hold’em. He usually won. For fun, Arthur figured out how to count cards and managed to get himself banned from a few casino blackjack tables — he considered it somewhat of an accomplishment.

Arthur was committed to animal rights and environmental causes. Once a self-described “carnivore,” he became a vegan after learning about the environmental impact of animal agriculture and factory farming. He made contributions to Mercy for Animals (mercyforanimals.org), Farm Sanctuary (farmsanctuary.org) and Greenpeace (engage.us.greenpeace.org). Please consider honoring his memory with donations to any of these organizations.

We plan to hold a memorial in Burlington (as well as virtually) at a date to be announced but likely in May 2022. Please bring your fondest memories and best stories about Arthur and his outrageous antics.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Judge Delays Ruling on Closure of Burlington Homeless Camp
Vermont GOP Chair Deb Billado Won't Seek Another Term
Amid Hospital Crunch, VA to Offer Mental Health Beds to Nonveterans
Public Health Expert Tracy Dolan Readies Vermont for Afghan Arrivals
‘We’re Nobodies’: Residents Describe Life at Burlington’s Notorious Homeless Encampment
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

  • Obituary: Thomas “TC” M. Clark, 1956-2021

  • Thomas “TC” M. Clark, 1956-2021

    Longtime Jeffersonville resident immersed himself in his passions on the ski slopes and race track
    • Oct 29, 2021
  • Obituary: Robin Elizabeth Corey, 1961-2021

  • Robin Elizabeth Corey, 1961-2021

    Despite disabilities, beloved family member was “capable of feeling joy, sadness, pain, love and kindness — and expressing it in her own unique and special way”
    • Oct 26, 2021
  • Obituary: Megan Battey, 1957-2021

  • Megan Battey, 1957-2021

    Longtime Middlebury College coordinator made great contributions to her department and broader community
    • Oct 25, 2021
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation